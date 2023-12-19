'Rohit Sharma's josh missing': Gavaskar's 'right vs wrong' analogy on MI's Hardik Pandya captaincy call for IPL 2024

The decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain of the Mumbai Indians continues to divide the public. Most have taken this development with a pinch of salt, while only few have warmed up to the idea of Hardik captaining the most successful franchise in IPL history. Hardik has proven to his captaincy credentials, leading Gujarat Titans to back-to-back finals, one title included, but the outrage over Rohit's demotion refuses to die down. Sunil Gavaskar suggests the spark in Rohit Sharma's captaincy has gone missing(PTI-Getty)

It's no rocket science that the hardcore MI fans are condemning the leadership change. The emotionally-driven demography in their mind is convinced that irrespective of Hardik's ability to deliver, he may not have what it takes to replace Rohit or fill his shoes. But here's a fact. MI, who won their first five titles in 10 seasons, haven't won one in three years, including the dubious distinction of finishing last in 2022. That Hardik's task would be to get MI back to winning ways is surely no cakewalk.

You never know, Hardik the new leader might just end MI's three-season title drought. Well, at least the legendary Sunil Gavaskar feels so. Weighing in on the change in guard, the former India captain reckons giving Hardik the charge can in fact work wonders for MI.

"Hardik is a young and fresh captain who has delivered the results. He led Gujarat Titans to two IPL finals and achieved a title once. So pretty sure they made him captain keeping all this in mind. Sometimes you need fresh thinking, and Hardik can bring that. Making Hardik captain may or may not benefit the team, but it sure won't hurt them," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Besides MI's announcement on Friday, not much details have emerged as to why the management decided to shake things up. Reports have floated which suggest the reason Hardik agreed to return to MI is because of his captaincy stipulation. He wanted that role, and perhaps the team thought 'Why not'. Having said that, don't even for a moment think that Rohit wasn't taken into the scheme of things. The plan would have properly communicated with him.

Rohit's 'josh' has taken a hit, says Gavaskar

As for why the call makes sense, Gavaskar pointed out Rohit's struggles with the fact. In fact, the 2022 season was his worst with the bat in IPL history – 268 runs an at average of just above 19 without a single fifty. Maybe he is tired, which is understandable given the responsibility of regularly captaining India in two formats, as a result of which Gavaskar suggests the fire in Rohit's belly may have doused off just that bit.

"We should not discuss what is right or wrong. The decision taken by Mumbai Indians is for the benefit of their team. In the last two years, Rohit's contributions with the bat were scarce. He used to score heavily, and two seasons ago if I'm not wrong, MI finished last. Last year, they qualified for the Playoffs but the josh that we are used to seeing in him, has been missing. Perhaps he is tired having played non-stop cricket, or captaining India," added Gavaskar.