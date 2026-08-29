Imam-ul-Haq accused of ‘faking injuries’ by ex-Pakistan selector amid Lord's Test drama: ‘Get rid of such characters’

While discussing Pakistan's struggles in the ongoing series, the former selector referred to an incident from Pakistan’s 2022 Test against England in Multan and said he had been alerted beforehand that the player would report a fitness issue despite not actually being injured.

Wasim did not name the batter in question, but the discussion started with the player not coming out to bat in the Test against England in the first innings at Lord's, making it clear that the name in question was none other than Imam.

Pakistan’s difficult campaign in England is getting worse with each passing minute, and the visitors are staring at another defeat in the three-match series. The Babar Azam -led side were bundled out for 110 in the first innings of the Lord's Test after Ollie Robinson scalped four wickets. Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq didn't come out to bat after suffering a calf injury on the opening day of the second Test at Lord's. Amid this injury scare, the senior Pakistan batter has now been accused of faking injuries by former national selector Muhammad Wasim.

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According to Wasim, the team physiotherapist informed him of the episode before the player eventually complained of a problem. He subsequently argued that Pakistan cricket needed to move beyond what he described as “such characters”.

“In the 2022 Multan Test, the physio came to me and warned me in advance that this was going to happen (fake injury) soon. And he did that. He should not be unfit. Then he said it has happened in the past, coaches have complained about it," Wasim said on his YouTube channel.

“We need to get rid of such characters because the same message goes to others in the team, too. This practice is being repeated, and those in charge need to look into it. We should take action now. In domestic cricket, some players, including this one, do not play on grass pitches. They come to bat later when the pitches are flat or turning. If you look at the history, you will know who the repeat offenders are. It’s part of their character. He didn’t come to bat in the lower order. I am sure Sarfaraz Ahmed is noticing this, and they will take action," he added.

Speaking of the Multan Test in 2022, Imam did not open the batting in the fourth and final innings and came out to bat at No.5, scoring 60 off 104 balls. In his place, Mohammad Rizwan had walked out as an opener alongside Abdullah Shafique. Imam reportedly suffered a hamstring issue during the match and was subsequently moved down the batting order.

What happened at Lord's? The latest remarks have attracted attention because Imam was unavailable for Pakistan’s first innings in the ongoing second Test at Lord’s. The PCB subsequently confirmed that Imam had suffered a calf strain. The opener’s availability for the rest of the Test was listed as uncertain, leaving Pakistan without one of their established options at the top of the order.

“Imam-ul-Haq sustained a strain to his left calf muscle while fielding on the opening day of the second Test against England at Lord’s. Scans later confirmed a low-grade calf strain, and Imam is currently receiving treatment under the supervision of Pakistan's medical team,” the PCB said in an official statement.

“His participation in the remainder of the Test depends on treatment leading to recovery,” he added.

Pakistan had already lost the opening Test by an innings and 53 runs, and the visitors are running the risk of going 0-2 down in the series. England have already extended their lead to 261 runs at Lord's and there are still three more days left in the Test.