Sachin Tendulkar does push-ups, runs as event raises Rs 15 lakh for Pulwama victims

Sachin Tendulkar Sunday joined thousands of runners in the New Delhi Marathon and raised Rs 15 lakh for family members of the Pulwama terror attack victims.

Before the start of each of the four races at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Tendulkar did 10 push-ups as part of the #KeepMoving Push-up Challenge and urged the runners to join him in the exercise.

“Whatever will be the fund that we receive from here, it will all be donated for a good cause, a bigger cause. It will be donated to the families of the martyrs. I am sure you understand the feelings and hope everyone joins us in this movement,” Tendulkar said.

More than 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14, the deadliest in three decades.

READ: India vs Pakistan: Ganguly reacts to Tendulkar’s comment on World Cup match

Thousands of runners took part in the four races -- 42.195km long full marathon (2000), 21.095km half marathon (6000), timed 10km (5500)run and 5km Swachch Bharat Run (4500).

Seeing the big turnout, Tendulkar said, “I am especially delighted to see so many children participating. It is a very big step in life to participate in a marathon and not to be intimidated by seeing so many adults around. You are the next generation who will take over the reins of our nation.

“The whole dream is to transform India from a sports loving nation into a sports playing nation for a healthy active lifestyle. And if children are starting from here, things are going to be better and better.

“So well done Delhi, keep up your energy to run in the marathon. It is fantastic that you all are here with so much enthusiasm and energy.” Tendulkar, the Brand Ambassador of IDBI Federal Life Insurance, flagged off the marathon at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 14:22 IST