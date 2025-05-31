Sai Sudharsan admits two months of IPL 'changed' batting approach before England Test series: 'It will take time'

Sai Sudharsan is set to make a red-ball transition after a spectacular IPL 2025 campaign, drawing confidence from his brief but telling experiences in English county cricket. With 759 runs at an average of 54.21 for Gujarat Titans, the left-hander’s consistency was among the league’s biggest revelations. But as his team bowed out in the Eliminator to Mumbai Indians, Sudharsan's focus has already shifted to the red-ball grind that lies ahead in England. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan in action (REUTERS)

The 22-year-old is in India’s Test squad for the upcoming five-match series in England, starting June 20, and had been initially expected to feature in the second unofficial Test for India A against England Lions from June 6.

However, his immediate itinerary remains uncertain, with the main squad also departing on the same day.

"In our mind, we were planning only to leave on the 4th from IPL, so we were not thinking about when to leave for India A or the Test team, but if that was the plan the Test team would have left on 6th, but now we will have to have a conversation and see how it goes," said Sudharsan.

Sudharsan has previously turned out for Surrey in the county circuit, an experience he believes has played a pivotal role in sharpening his red-ball game. The technical discipline demanded in England's seaming conditions, he said, has reset his approach to batting.

"I think I have played seven games in county cricket, so it gave me a great experience to be honest, it improved my batting multiple folds in terms of technique and in terms of basics to, it told me basics is the most important thing in batting.

"So, I think it should help me and I will focus more on what I learnt and I will try and be aware and create those awareness before going into the series," he explained.

Transition from IPL

With the IPL’s intense white-ball focus now behind him, Sudharsan admitted the challenge of readjusting to Test cricket. But he’s optimistic about the lead-in period helping him reset.

"Definitely, after a long three months of white-ball tournament, certain things would have changed in your batting. I think focusing more on basics and bringing back those to red ball cricket will take some time, we will have some good time before the series starts," said Sudharsan.