Sam Curran provides huge update on Shikhar Dhawan's injury after PBKS opener misses back-to-back IPL 2023 matches

Shikhar Dhawan continues to miss out on the XI for the Punjab Kings, as Sam Curran led the side in its clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mohali. Dhawan had missed the side's previous game against Lucknow Super Giants as well and even as the side did miss Dhawan's strong start at the opening spot, PBKS had eventually registered a two-wicket win in Lucknow. Despite missing their last game, Dhawan stands fourth in the Orange Cap list (most runs); a testament to his importance in the batting order for PBKS. Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings gestures during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in Mohali, India, Thursday, April 13, 2023. (AP Photo/ Surjeet Yadav)(AP)

Dhawan has scored 233 runs in four matches for the Kings so far and was the Orange Cap holder when he was forced to miss the game last week. At the time, Sam Curran hadn't revealed the extent of Dhawan's injury but stated that the opener picked was injured during the PBKS' game against Gujarat Titans.

As Curran came out on toss again during the side's game against RCB, he had words of encouragement on Dhawan's current situation. However, Curran didn't reveal what exactly was bothering the PBKS opener.

“We will bowl first, did well in the last game and we'll take some confidence, conditions will not change a lot. Shikhar is getting closer, but he'll miss out today,” Curran told Murali Kartik.

Curran also confirmed the return of Liam Livingstone to the XI; the English all-rounder made his first appearance in the IPL during the game against RCB.

He's a quality player, but the younger lot will have to shape up, Livingstone is back and we have (Nathan) Ellis back in place of KG (Rabada)," said Curran.

Incidentally, the Royal Challengers Bangalore also had a change in captain as Virat Kohli led the side in absence of Faf du Plessis; Kohli stated that Faf was "not in the position" to field and will instead be used as an Impact Player when RCB bat.

