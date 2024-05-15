Sanjiv Goenka has another public chat with KL Rahul after DC all but end LSG's hopes of qualifying for IPL 2024 playoffs

Not much misses the internet's eye nowadays and if it is anything related to Sanjiv Goenka and KL Rahul, then it surely won't. The Lucknow Super Giants owner and its captain have been in the news ever since the former had a go at the latter following the team's loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. The outburst gave rise to speculation about Rahul quitting captaincy even before this season ends. But things have taken a different turn since then. LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka with captain KL Rahul after losing to DC(@mufaddal_vohra/ X)

Before LSG's match against DC at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on Tuesday, Goenka reportedly invited Rahul for dinner on Monday. Pictures of the duo sharing warm hugs and pleasantries went viral. The warmth between the two top faces of LSG was evident even during and after the match against DC.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Rahul, who decided to ditch the keeping gloves as LSG went back to Quinton de Kock, took a fine catch to dismiss DC batter Shai Hope. It was hit hard by the West Indies batter. Rahul couldn't hold on to it on the first attempt but he dived forward to collect the ricochet and complete the catch.

The athletic display of fielding caught the attention Goenka, who was in the stands. The LSG owner was seen clapping and cheering with a big smile on his face.

The scenes were pretty much even after the match. LSG once again ended up being second best, which practically ended their chances of qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs but unlike the last occasion against SRH, Goenka took the setback in the right spirits. He was seen having another round of discussion with Rahul, but this time, there were no flaying of hands. The frown on the face made way for a warm smile.

The positive turn of events between Goenka and Rahul signals a good future for LSG before the mega auctions next year. That everything is alright between the LSG owners and Rahul was evident when head coach Justin Langer and assistant coach Lance Klusener rubbished the talks of a rift.

Both Langer and Klusener called it a “storm in a teacup” and added that difference of opinion between the management and captain is a healthy sign for any team.

The Lucknow-based franchise lost their penultimate match of the season by 17 runs.

DC posted 208 for four in their must-win game against LSG. Opener Abhishek Porel scored a 33-ball 58 at the top while a rearguard act by Tristan Stubbs (57 not out off 25 deliveries) took DC over the 200-run mark.

In response, LSG ended at 189 for nine despite fighting fifties from Nicholas Pooran (61 off 27) and Arshad Khan (58 not out out off 33).