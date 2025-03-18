Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sanju Samson joins RR squad following finger surgery

ANI |
Mar 18, 2025 08:23 AM IST

Samson-led RR will kickstart their Indian Premier League (IPL) season against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on March 23.

Jaipur [India], : Rajasthan Royals skipper and Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson joined the franchise's squad on Monday after undergoing finger surgery last month.

Sanju Samson joins RR squad following finger surgery
Sanju Samson joins RR squad following finger surgery

Samson-led RR will kickstart their Indian Premier League season against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on March 23.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Samson was undergoing rehab at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence, and it is not yet confirmed whether he will keep wickets right from the first game. Dhruv Jurel could play as a specialist keeper if Samson is not fit.

During the fifth T20I against England in February, Jurel kept wickets in place of Samson after a Jofra Archer delivery hit Samson's finger while batting.

In 16 matches last season, Samson scored 531 runs in 15 innings at an average of 48.27, with a strike rate of 153.46, with a best score of 86 and five half-centuries. He was the fifth-highest run-getter in the tournament.

Also, all-rounder Riyan Parag, who has recovered from his shoulder injury, is set to be in the starting eleven for Rajasthan. After sitting out from the T20Is against South Africa and England, Parag made a return to action during the second phase of the Ranji Trophy, scoring a half-century and bowling 26 overs against Saurashtra for Assam.

Parag was Rajasthan's top-run-getter last season and overall third-highest. In a breakout season, Parag piled up 573 runs at an average of 52.09 and struck at 149.21, with four half-centuries and best score of 84*. His move to number three from lower-middle-order paid off big time.

After their opening match against SRH, RR will follow it with two back-to-back home matches against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings on March 26 and March 30 in Guwahati, which is their second home base in the IPL.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On