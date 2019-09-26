e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 26, 2019

Second women’s T20I between India and South Africa washed out

The hosts managed to defend 130 in the series opener with spinner Deepti Sharma producing a match-winning effort, ending with phenomenal figures of three for eight in four overs including three maidens.

cricket Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Surat
Picture of the stadium in Surat.
Picture of the stadium in Surat.(BCCI)
         

The second women’s T20 International between India and South Africa was washed out here on Thursday without a ball being bowled.

Persistent rain meant even the toss could not take place. The game was supposed to start at 7 pm local time and after inspecting the conditions at 8 pm, the umpires decided to call off the game.

India lead the five-match series 1-0.

The hosts managed to defend 130 in the series opener with spinner Deepti Sharma producing a match-winning effort, ending with phenomenal figures of three for eight in four overs including three maidens.

The third T20 will be played here on September 29.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 21:08 IST

tags
trending topics
OnePlus 7T Live UpdatesPM ModiOnePlus 7TMehul ChoksiDonald TrumpPriyanka ChopraChinmayanandAmy JacksonHousefull 4Marjaavaan TrailerBole Chudiyan TeaserKarisma KapoorHafiz SaeedIPL 2020 auctioniPhone 11
Top News
latest news
India News
Cricket News
don't miss