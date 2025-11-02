Search Search
Sunday, Nov 02, 2025
Shafali Verma becomes youngest batter in 52 years of World Cup history to…; breaks Virender Sehwag's record

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Nov 02, 2025 09:32 pm IST

Shafali Verma becomes the youngest player to score fifty in an ODI World Cup final, achieving this at just 21 years and 278 days.

Shafali Verma tore into South Africa in a rain-delayed Women’s ODI World Cup final at DY Patil to become the youngest player to score fifty in an ODI World Cup final, men’s or women's. India managed to post 298 runs on the board at the end of their 50 overs because of the foundation laid by Shafali.

Shafali Verma plays a shot during the ICC Women's World Cup final ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women.(PTI)
The 21-year-old opened the innings with swagger. She looked confident from the outset and did not get overawed by the occasion or names in the opposition, stitching a 104-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana for the opening stand.

The record for Shafali Verma

Shafali’s landmark arrives at 21 years, 278 days - a mark no player has touched in men’s or women’s ODI World Cup final. The management and Indian fans would have hoped for a century from her; however, she fell after scoring 87 runs off 78 balls.

Name

Age

Country

World Cup edition

Shafali Verma21y 278dIndia2025 Women’s WC Final
Jessica Duffin23y 235dAustralia2013 Women’s WC Final
Nat Sciver-Brunt24y 337dEngland2017 Women’s WC Final

Table: Youngest half-centurions in Women’s ODI World Cup finals

Notably, Verma broke the record of Jessica Duffin of Australia, who scored a half-century against the West Indies in the 2013 World Cup, aged 23 years and 235 days. The third name in the list is that of the English all-rounder, Nat Sciver-Brunt, whose half-century against India came in 2017, when she was aged 24 years and 337 days.

Shafali Verma goes past her idol

Name

Age

Country

World Cup edition

Virender Sehwag24y 154dIndia2003 Men’s WC Final
Steve Smith25y 300dAustralia2015 Men’s WC Final
David Boon26y 314dAustralia1987 Men’s WC Final

Table: Youngest half-centurions in Men’s ODI World Cup finals

Shafali Verma is a naturally aggressive batter who likes to take on the bowlers from the beginning of her innings. Many compare her to Virender Sehwag because of her batting style and intent. Incidentally, when it comes to ODI World Cup finals in both men’s and women’s cricket, Verma has broken the record of Virender Sehwag.

Rank

Name

Age

Country

World Cup edition

1

Shafali Verma21y 278dIndia2025 Women’s

2

Jessica Duffin23y 235dAustralia2013 Women’s

3

Virender Sehwag24y 154dIndia2003 Men’s

Table: Youngest half-centurions in ODI World Cup finals

Virender Sehwag was India’s youngest player to score a half-century in the ODI World Cup final at 24 years and 154 days during the 2003 World Cup final against Australia. The record stands, but Verma will hope that it ends on the right end of the result and her effort contributes to India winning their maiden title.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Australia Live match Today.
