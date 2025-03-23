Shah Rukh Khan had to ‘ask for applause’: Kolkata blasted for ‘lacking energy’, Disha Patani’s thirst trap criticised

Cricket fans were left disappointed on Saturday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, as the IPL 2025 opening ceremony didn’t meet their expectations. The event also saw a sizzling performance from Bollywood actress Disha Patani. who caught the attention of fans. But her performance was short-lived for fans watching it on television as it was cut short by the broadcasters to focus on the season opener between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Disha Patani and Shah Rukh Khan were present in the opening ceremony.(PTI/AFP)

Meanwhile, even the atmosphere was drab as the spectators hardly reacted to the opening ceremony, that even KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, who is arguably one of the most popular celebrities in India, also had to ask fans to applaud. Some fans even took to social media to lash out at Disha Patani’s performance dress, which was too short according to them, and they felt that it wasn’t the right choice as even children were present in the venue.

One fan wrote on X, “what a lull atmosphere. everyone looks tired. no energy. srk has to ask for "a round of applause" to get the noise. always start ipl with a csk match. and get ms dhoni on stage. then see what madness is!”

Here are the other reactions:

The IPL 2025 season opener saw defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. Chasing 175 runs, RCB cruised to 177/3 in 16.2 overs, courtesy of Virat Kohli’s unbeaten knock of 59* runs off 36 balls. Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya’s three-wicket haul saw RCB restrict KKR to 174/8 in 20 overs.

Speaking after the match, RCB skippe Rajat Patidar said, “There was pressure, but it was a good day for me. If we keep winning like this, it will be a good day. It was pretty clear for me - I don't mind Suyash giving runs, he was our main wicket-taking bowler, so I backed him. (on Krunal and Suyash) All credit goes to both the bowlers, from 13 overs, they showed courage and determination.”

“The mindset of taking wickets was really amazing. (on Kohli) It's really great when you have a player like him, it's a great opportunity for me to learn from one of the great players of the game. (on his shot off Harshit over backward point) That was pre-determined shot, I was going over covers, the ball nipped back and it went automatically,” he added.