Shah Rukh Khan promises to perform live for Rohit Sharma in the IPL

With Shah Rukh Khan taking to Twitter to celebrate 25 years of his movie Baazigar, India’s ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma made it clear that it is one of his favourite movies. Humbled by the gesture, the top movie star promised the Mumbai Indians skipper that he will dance to one of the grooviest numbers of the 90s ‘Kaali Kaali Aankhen’ — from the movie Baazigar — during the Indian Premier League for Rohit.

25yrs of Baazigar. A film that defines my career & gave me lifelong friends. Thx Utd 7 @rtnjn @theabbasmustan @KajolAtUN @TheShilpaShetty Thomas Johnnybhai Annu Rakhiji Sid Dilip Sarojji Rekha AkbarB & everyone on the film. pic.twitter.com/5zlmNUXPLL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 12, 2018

Next time will do Kaali Kaali Aankhen for you live at the IPL my friend. Keep healthy. Love to u. https://t.co/vPzChMoWY0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 13, 2018

The Indian players put up an inspired show under stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma to beat West Indies 3-0 in the T20I series and it has earned praise from none other than regular skipper Virat Kohli. Rested for the T20I series, keeping the upcoming Australia tour in mind, Kohli took to social media on Monday to congratulate the boys in what he saw as a complete team effort from the Men in Blue. Rohit also followed suit and said that the future of Indian cricket lay in good hands.

Post Sunday’s thrilling win over West Indies, India captain Rohit Sharma became the only Indian skipper to have led the side to two 3-0 whitewashes in T20I series. While it was a thriller and literally went down to the wire at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Rohit was his usual calm self and said that these things aren’t new to him anymore, thanks to the Indian Premier League.

“Games like these happen a lot. Especially in the IPL, these have happened a lot. We wanted to be ruthless and not take a backseat. This kind of performance gives a lot of confidence. We didn’t want to be complacent and wanted to come out and win,” he said.

While one would feel that Rohit would be content after the whitewash, the skipper said that there was always scope for improvement.

“As a team there is always scope for improvement. We need to improve on handling pressure situations while bowling. It is important to stick to your strengths, and a lot of these guys have not played much for India so a home series like this was the perfect opportunity to show their talent,” he explained.

Rohit was high in praise of the team’s efforts in the field. “I was also very impressed with the fielding efforts in this tournament by the team,” he said.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 12:50 IST