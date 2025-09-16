Shahid Afridi launches brutal attack on BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for snubbing handshake: ‘Embarrassment in front of world’

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi went on a rant, launching a tirade against Suryakumar Yadav's India for snubbing the post-match customary handshakes against Salman Ali Agha's team in the aftermath of the Group A Asia Cup 2025 tie on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Post India's seven-wicket win, Suryakumar and the rest of the Indian contingent shut the door on their opponents to refuse post-match greetings. India registered a seven-wicket win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday. (AFP)

Pakistan coach Mike Hesson was left fuming, and this even resulted in skipper Agha ignoring the post-match presentation as he didn't come out to interact with former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) threatened to withdraw from the Asia Cup if the ICC didn't remove match referee Andy Pycroft for the remainder of the tournament. If Pycroft indeed officiates Pakistan's upcoming match against the UAE and PCB goes through with their threat, then Salman Agha and his team would be knocked out of the tournament.

After India's win, Suryakumar dedicated the victory to the Indian Armed Forces, saying the team stands in solidarity with the Pahalgam terror victims. Afridi hasn't taken too kindly to the actions of the Indian team, saying the players from across the border have become an “embarrassment in front of the world.”

“When the Asia Cup began, social media was filled with the boycott campaigns ahead of the match between India and Pakistan. Considering there was pressure, it is no surprise that the players and the BCCI were told not to shake hands with our team,” said Afridi during a discussion on Samaa TV.

It must be stated that before the match against Pakistan, boycott calls were rampant in India as fans expressed displeasure on social media with the game going ahead despite the national sentiments.

‘No sportsman spirit’

Afridi said that he fully stands behind the stance taken by the PCB and its chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The former Pakistan captain stated that there was no “sportsman spirit” on show from the Indian team.

“In my opinion, there was no sportsman spirit. They would once again be shamed in front of the world. I think our stance was bang on. Our PCB chairman has taken the right stand. Overall, it's outstanding,” said Afridi.

“I have always said that players should be great ambassadors and not an embarrassment. I don't want to fault the Indian cricketers; they were given orders from up above," he added.

Before the start of the Asia Cup, India captain Suryakumar was trolled on social media for shaking hands with ACC head Naqvi and Pakistan captain Agha during the official captain's press conference.

Afridi brought the matter up, saying it is difficult to understand double standards.

“The same Suryakumar Yadav shook hands with Salman Agha and Mohsin Naqvi at the captain's press conference. Now in front of the crowd, the government was not able to handle the social media pressure. Indian players have now become an embarrassment in front of the world,” Afridi concluded.