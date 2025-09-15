What happens if Pakistan pull out of UAE match as PCB issues boycott threat? Explaining all Asia Cup Group A scenarios

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) threatened to withdraw from the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) if the ICC doesn't remove match referee Andy Pycroft for the remainder of the eight-team tournament. The aftermath of the no-handshake saga in the match between India and Pakistan has seen the PCB put its foot down and make some bold statements. The conclusion of the match between India and Pakistan saw Suryakumar Yadav and his team refusing to shake hands and shutting the door on their opponents as the customary exchange of greetings was denied. Pakistan lost to India by seven wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. (Surjeet Yadav)

Pakistan captain Salman Agha and coach Mike Hesson were left fuming with this snub. The right-handed batter Agha even snubbed the post-match presentation, refusing to interact with former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar.

Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the seven-wicket win to the Indian Armed Forces. He also stated that the handshake was avoided as some things are beyond the “sportsman spirit.”

Pycroft is currently slated to officiate the proceedings in Pakistan's upcoming match against the UAE. If the ICC doesn't remove the senior Zimbabwe official and Pakistan indeed goes through with their threat, then only Salman Agha and his team will lose everything.

Now it needs to be seen whether Pakistan walk the talk and boycotts the tournament.

What happens to Pakistan if the boycott happens?

Pakistan would be knocked out of the Asia Cup if the side boycotts the match against Muhammad Waseem's UAE. Yes, you read that right. If Pakistan don't take the field to the pitch, it will be considered a walkover for the UAE.

Pakistan would be stranded on just two points, following their lone win against Oman. It wouldn't be enough for the side to make it to the Super 4s stage, as both India and the UAE would have more points than them.

The UAE won their match against Oman on Monday by 42 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, taking their points tally to 2. A walkover by Pakistan would increase their points to 4.

This would be enough for the UAE to pip Pakistan and qualify for the Super 4s. India already have four points following their wins against the UAE and Pakistan. Hence, India and the UAE would go through to the next stage.

If Pakistan do play the match against the UAE, then it would be a direct shootout and the winner will go through to the Super 4s. Now, the ball is in Pakistan's and Mohsin Naqvi's court, and let's see what happens if ICC doesn't remove Pycroft from the panel.