Shami admits captaincy 'came early' for Shubman Gill, sends honest message to GT skipper ahead of Hardik Pandya reunion

Shubman Gill is all set to make his captaincy debut in the Indian Premier League on Sunday, as he takes on former teammate Hardik Pandya on Sunday in the blockbuster clash in Ahmedabad. Hardik's return to Mumbai Indians last year drew eyeballs and will certainly be the biggest talking point when he returns to Ahmedabad in different colours; moreover, the all-rounder replaced Rohit Sharma as MI's captain, too – a decision which still doesn't sit well with many fans. Shubman Gill (L) with Hardik Pandya during IPL 2023(IPL)

Regardless, both teams will be aiming to make a winning start on Sunday but Mohammed Shami, the Gujarat Titans star who was forced to miss the season following an injury, had a word of advice for Gill as he prepares for the leadership stint. Shami admitted that captaincy has “come early” for the Indian youngster, but it is important for the player to not bog down under the leadership pressure.

“As you said (the anchor suggested that captaincy came early for Gill), the captaincy came early, and he wouldn't have expected it; I feel the same. But you had to take the responsibility one day. You have been performing well in past seasons and producing good performances in international cricket, too,” Shami said on Cricbuzz.

“You don't have to take too much load over the captaincy, just be normal and have patience. The more you stay calm, the better it will be. You have the responsibility now; you can't say no. Just focus on your skills and how you can balance your team,” Shami further said.

Gill was the Orange Cap winner in the previous season and enjoyed a brilliant 2023; his form did dip following the 2023 World Cup but the youngster made a strong return to run-scoring in India's five-Test series against England earlier this year.

End of the first match-week

The game between Titans and Indians will mark the end of the first match-week in this season, with all teams having played a match each. Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders have clinched victories in their opening matches so far. On Sunday, Lucknow Super Giants meet Rajasthan Royals before the clash in Ahmedabad.