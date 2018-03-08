Shikhar Dhawan continues glorious Twenty20 run in Nidahas Trophy 2018

Shikhar Dhawan continued his magnificent run in the shortest format of the game as he blasted his second consecutive fifty, sixth overall to guide India to a comfortable win over Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 tri-series on Thursday. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Dhawan’s magnificent fifty complimented the earlier efforts of Jaydev Unadkat (3/38) and Vijay Shankar (2/32) as India restricted Bangladesh to 139/8 despite dropping four catches and conceding 15 extras. (SCORECARD)

The left-hander got off the mark in style by flaying a short ball from Mustafizur Rahman and looked in great touch. Bangladesh’s bowlers made the mistake of pitching too short to Dhawan and he made them pay. Taskin Ahmed’s two consecutive short balls were dispatched for a six and a four by Dhawan to fine leg.

The aggressive opener neared his landmark by hammering Mahmudullah into the stands at deep mid wicket for his second six and he reached his landmark when he swept left-arm orthodox spinner Nazmul Islam to fine leg to notch up his half-century off 35 balls.

READ | Shikhar Dhawan continues fine run, India thrash Bangladesh in Nidahas Trophy 2018

Dhawan has been in magnificent form in Twenty20s in 2018, registering scores of 72, 24 and 47 in the Twenty20 International series against South Africa which India won 2-1. The 32-year-old started the Nidahas Trophy in style by slamming his highest individual score of 90 against Sri Lanka but India lost the match by five wickets.