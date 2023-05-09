Home / Cricket / 'We don't have a good off-spinner': Shikhar Dhawan highlights big void in PBKS squad after KKR surrender

'We don't have a good off-spinner': Shikhar Dhawan highlights big void in PBKS squad after KKR surrender

ByHT Sports Desk
May 09, 2023 05:46 PM IST

Punjab Kings have now failed to defend twice despite posting stiff totals on the board.

After a five-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan blamed the absence of quality off-spinner as the reason behind the outcome. The Punjab skipper pointed it to be the main reason behind their lackluster show, as they have now failed to defend twice despite posting stiff totals on the board.

Punjab Kings bowler Arshdeep Singh with teammates after losing the IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens(PTI)
Punjab Kings bowler Arshdeep Singh with teammates after losing the IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens(PTI)

The PBKS opener appeared dejected after his side's final ball loss, also adding that the surface at Eden Gardens was not easy to bat on. He even praised Arshdeep Singh for dragging the match into the final despite having just six runs to defend in the final over.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant interacts with Under-16 players at NCA Bangalore as his recovery journey continues, BCCI shares pics

“Feels bad, of course not feeling great. Not an easy track to bat on, in the end they played well. It was a great effort from Arshdeep, the way he has bounced back from the last game. All credit to him that he took the game to the last ball.

"I feel that we don't have a good off-spinner. When left-handers come, from one end we have a leg-spinner and at the other end, we have a left-arm spinner. So that's where I feel we are leaking a bit of runs. This wicket was offering turn as well so I feel that's where we took the hit,” Dhawan said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

A half-century by skipper Nitish Rana and fiery cameos from Andre Russell Rinku Singh helped KKR clinch the much-needed win against as five teams are now placed on 10 points. They jumped to the fifth spot on the points table, while PBKS have slipped down to seventh.

Also Read | 'Someone like Dhoni knows...it was with Sachin too': Shastri's ultimatum to Kohli after incident with Gambhir, Ganguly

For PBKS, Rahul Chahar picked two wickets and conceded just 23 runs in four overs.

Earlier, a half-century by Shikhar Dhawan and late cameos from Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar and Rishi Dhawan drove PBKS to 179/7. Varun Chakravarthy picked up 3/26 in his four overs.

KKR will hope to carry forward the winning momentum when they host Rajasthan Royals in their next game in Kolkata. Punjab Kings will look to bounce back when they lock horns with Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in their next fixture.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ipl punjab kings shikhar dhawan + 1 more
ipl punjab kings shikhar dhawan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out