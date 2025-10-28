Shreyas Iyer first looked normal, but when they took him inside...: Indian dressing room was shaken up by ‘rare’ injury

From what he got to know from the players and other members of the Indian team present in Sydney, T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed that the dressing room was shaken up after the "rare and unfortunate" injury of Shreyas Iyer in the third and final ODI match against Australia last Thursday. His comments came shortly after India’s vice-captain was reportedly moved out of the ICU in a Sydney hospital, easing concerns over his health. Shreyas Iyer reacts after sustaining an injury while taking the catch of Alex Carey during 3rd ODI between India and Australia(PTI)

The incident occurred at the SCG when Iyer suffered a blow to his left rib cage after completing a difficult running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling.

Speaking to the media ahead of the five-match T20I series against Australia at Manuka Oval on Tuesday, Suryakumar said that while the catch seemed routine from a distance, players and dressing-room members revealed Iyer looked worrisome and his condition seemed serious when he was carried inside with help from the physio.

“When we saw that catch from the outside, we thought it was a normal play. But the players who were there at that time said that after he went to the dressing room, it felt like Iyer needed medical attention,” Suryakumar said.

Earlier on Monday, a report in PTI said that Iyer had collapsed in the dressing room and his vital parameters had dropped, prompting immediate hospitalisation. Subsequent medical scans revealed internal bleeding caused by a laceration in the spleen, following which he was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring.

"Then he was taken to the specialist. Doctors and physiotherapists said that what happened was unfortunate and rare. But he is recovering well, and BCCI is in full support,' Surykumar added.

Meanwhile, according to a fresh report in Dainik Jagran, Iyer's reports were sent on Sunday to BCCI’s head of medical services, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who, after reviewing them, sent a four-point email to the BCCI. In the final point, he praised the on-field medical staff for their quick and efficient response, which helped prevent a potentially serious situation.

The fourth point in the e-mail read: "Last but not least, congratulations to the medical team on the ground. Your timely diagnosis and immediate action saved a life."