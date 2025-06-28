Shreyas Iyer would've 'never made it to squad' for England tour, needs to wait: 'Sarfaraz Khan is not...'

Former India batter Aakash Chopra reckons there was no chance of Shreyas Iyer being selected for the England Test series due to the existing competition for the middle-order spots. When the squad was announced for the five-Test series, there was a lot of anger directed towards head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, for ignoring Shreyas, who has had a good first-class season for Mumbai. Former India opening batter Aakash Chopra reckons Shreyas Iyer needs to wait for his chance(PTI)

When the squad was announced for the England series, there was public sentiment towards Shreyas. He had led Punjab Kings to the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, so many questioned leaving the right-hander out despite his strong performances.

Shreyas Iyer last played a Test against England in 2024. He was dropped from the squad midway through the series. He was then asked to play Ranji Trophy. However, he failed to turn up for the state, prompting the BCCI to leave him out of the central contracts list.

Strong performances in white-ball cricket have led to Shreyas's return to the contracts list. However, a Test return is still awaited.

Chopra reckons the likes of Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel are still waiting for their chance. Hence, it is only fair that Shreyas has to wait for his chance to be included in the squad.

“There is no problem with the batting as such. But he has to wait for his chances; he won't get a chance straightaway right now. He would've never made it to the squad for the England tour. The remaining ones also haven't had their chance,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“If you think about it, Karun Nair has played just now. Sarfaraz Khan is not being given the chances. Dhruv Jurel is sitting outside. The players who are already there, if they aren't only getting the chances, then how can Shreyas Iyer get a look in?” he added.

‘Shreyas needs to wait’

Aakash Chopra also stated that no one can deny Shreyas's good season, but he needs to wait for his chances in the longest format of the game.

“I know he had a good first-class season. He had a good IPL, took Punjab Kings to the final. He did well in white-ball cricket, but his time will come. He will have to wait just a little bit,” said Chopra.

When the squad was announced for the England Tests, the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, had said that despite his strong performances, Shreyas would not be included in the 18-member team.

"Yes, Shreyas Iyer has played well in domestic cricket, but at the moment, there is no room for him on the Test Team," he said while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

The 30-year-old Shreyas Iyer has so far played 14 Tests, scoring 811 runs at an average of 36.81. He has one century and five fifties to his name in the longest format.