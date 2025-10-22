‘Shubman Gill asserted his authority on the team’: Ricky Ponting spotlights the ‘bulldog’ side of Indian captain

Australian legend Ricky Ponting showered praise on Shubman Gill’s leadership, commending his sharp captaincy instincts. Ponting especially appreciated Gill’s fearless attitude and readiness to take the fight to the opposition, even when the team finds itself under pressure. The 25-year-old recently took over the captaincy charge from Rohit Sharma in Tests and ODIs. He has already impressed many with his red-ball leadership on the England tour, where India drew the series 2-2 in tricky conditions. Now, the focus has shifted to his ODI captaincy on his debut stint in the ongoing Australia series. Shubman Gill is currently leading the Indian team in the ODI series against Australia.(AFP)

Ponting lauded Gill’s leadership on the England tour, noting how he swiftly established his authority and made decisive moves for the team. The Aussie legend praised Gill’s on-field presence and batting performances, saying he left a lasting impression against a strong English side.

"I actually loved what he did with that team in the UK against a really good English side. There were certain moments where he was probably a little bit out of character. He did what he had to do to put his stamp on the team and really stand up for them. Little things that he did—like not coming off the ground in Manchester—I just think he made a strong impression. He asserted his authority on the team really quickly. And he led by example with the bat," Ponting said on ICC Review.

Gill put on a sensational display during his maiden Test tour as skipper, scoring 754 runs in five matches against England at an outstanding average of 75.40. His series featured four centuries, highlighted by his career-best knock of 269.

"Shubman Gill is normally pretty calm, but when…': Ricky Ponting

Ponting further lauded Shubman Gill for showing his “bulldog” spirit in key moments. Known for his calm and composed nature, Gill displayed fierce determination when it mattered most, exemplifying the grit and fight Ponting values in international cricket.

"When there was a critical moment, when he had to draw a line in the sand, he did that. That has not always been his way—he's normally pretty calm and has a cool demeanor on the field. But that real fighting, sort of bulldog came out when his team needed him the most. That's what I want to see from any player representing the country," said Ponting.