Shubman Gill beats Ben Stokes, makes history as ICC rewards India captain for England heroics

India Test captain Shubman Gill beat his England counterpart Ben Stokes on Tuesday as the ICC honoured him for his heroics in the recently-concluded Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy. Gill was named ICC Player of the Month for the fourth time in his career — the most by any male cricketer — thus scripting history. He edged out Stokes and South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder to claim the honour. India's Shubman Gill with England's Ben Stokes after India won the match to draw the test series (Action Images via Reuters)

The award came for Gill’s stellar performances against England. Leading India in a Test series for the first time, and with stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli recently retired, the 25-year-old smashed 754 runs in 10 innings — the most ever by an Indian captain in a single series and second only to Don Bradman’s 801 against England in 1937.

“It feels great to be named the ICC Player of the Month for July. This time it holds a lot more significance since it has come for my performances during my first Test series as captain. The double ton in Birmingham is obviously something I will cherish forever and will be one of the highlights of my tour to England,” Gill said in an ICC release.

Gill previously won the awards in January 2023, September 2023, and February 2025.

Reflecting on the England series, which ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw, Gill said: “The Test series against England was a learning experience for me as captain, and we had some outstanding performances from both sides. I would like to thank the jury for selecting me for this award and my teammates who have been with me during this exciting series. I look forward to continuing my form in the season ahead and bringing more laurels for the country.”

India lost the opener in Leeds before bouncing back in Birmingham, where Gill scored 430 runs across two innings. The visitors then lost narrowly at Lord’s by 22 runs, drew in Manchester, and pulled off a thrilling six-run win in the Oval decider.

Gill will next be seen in action in the Duleep Trophy, which will kick off towards the end of August. He will be leading the North Zone side.