Shubman Gill can ‘take a snooze’ in dressing room except when this batter walks out: ‘Iska batting kabhi nai chhodta hu’

Team India will return to action for the third Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on Thursday against England, with the series level at 1-1. The side registered a mammoth 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston, firmly taking the momentum to the iconic Lord's, the venue for the third match of the series. While India produced an all-round performance in Birmingham, two players have been consistent throughout the opening two games – Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, the captain and vice-captain, respectively.

Pant smashed centuries in both innings of the first Test, while Gill did the same in the second, with the latter also scoring a double ton. Both also share a great camaraderie while batting together, with Pant often advising the captain on situational insights at the crease.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was at the helm when both players joined the team, made an interesting revelation about Gill's admiration for Pant. Shastri shared a story from India's tour of Australia in 2020/21, when both sides were locked in at 1-1 with the third Test in Sydney. India were fighting for a draw when Rishabh Pant produced a counter-attacking knock under pressure; Shastri, recalling the knock, revealed Shubman Gill's words as the latter watched from the dressing room.

“These two guys, the captain and the vice-captain… they are two peas in a pod. They know each other better than anyone. I remember one day in Sydney. Shubman is very laidback; if he wants to watch (the match), he will watch. He could take a snooze or listen to music. But if Rishabh Pant comes to bat, he's watching every ball,” Shastri told Sky Sports Cricket.

“I asked him, 'why?' He said, 'iska batting main kabhi nahi chhodta hu (I will never miss his batting). Even if I've to go around the corner for a wee, it's at the end of the over',” Shastri said.

Pant was the highest scorer in India's innings with 97 to his name in 118 deliveries, as India finished at 334/5, ensuring a draw that kept the series alive. The side eventually won the series 2-1, with Pant playing yet another crucial knock in the deciding Test at the Gabba, staying unbeaten on 89 to guide India to a 328-run chase.

Lord's Test begins Thursday

After an incredible win at Edgbaston, both sides shifted focus to Lord's with only a three-day gap between the two games. Jasprit Bumrah, India's star pacer, is set to return for the third Test after being rested at Edgbaston; Akash Deep, who replaced Bumrah, is likely to retain his spot after a 10-wicket haul, while Mohammed Siraj, too, impressed with a five-for in the first innings.