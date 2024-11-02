Shubman Gill overtakes previous India no.3 Cheteshwar Pujara in elite list; trails Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill got his mojo back and played a solid 90-run knock against New Zealand in the third Test match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Gill had a forgettable outing in Pune with low scores in both innings, but he regained the rhythm and rescued India from a tricky position on a turning track at Wankhede Stadium. India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the second day of the third Test cricket match against New Zealand.(AFP)

The talented batter helped India take a crucial 28-run lead as India posted 263 on the scoreboard in the first innings. During his 146-ball stay in the middle, Gill scored 90 runs, which was embellished with 7 fours and a six. It was not an easy track to bat on as the spinners were getting big assistance from the surface, but Gill showed grit and determination to lead India's fightback.

Gill, who made his Test debut in December 2020, managed to pip veteran Cheteshwar Pujara in an elite list during his 90-run knock. The 25-year-old is now the fourth highest-run getter for India in the World Test Championship, as only Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are the three batters who are ahead of him in the elusive list.

Most runs for India in World Test Championship

Rohit Sharma – 2674

Virat Kohli – 2426

Rishabh Pant – 1933

Shubman Gill – 1799

Cheteshwar Pujara – 1769

Gill, having ridden his luck, looked well set to score a ton as India inched towards New Zealand's total after lunch, but the batsman edged spinner Ajaz Patel to Daryl Mitchell at slip and departed for a fluent 90. He stitched a crucial 96-run stand for the fifth wicket with wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant (60) and rescued India from a tricky stage.

Washington Sundar also played a crucial cameo lower down the order with an unbeaten 38-run knock off 36 balls, which helped India overtake New Zealand's first innings score.

Ajaz Patel led the New Zealand bowling attack in the first inning. The Kiwi spinner picked up five wickets and gave 103 runs. Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips and Ish Sodhi also picked one wicket each in their respective spells.