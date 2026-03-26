Shubman Gill pulls no punches, slams Impact Player rule: ‘It takes skill out of the game, makes it one-dimensional’

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill didn’t hold back on his views regarding the Impact Player rule, calling it a factor that diminishes the skill element in cricket. On Wednesday, most IPL captains shared similar concerns with the BCCI during the meeting, voicing their reservations about the rule that has sparked debate since its introduction. While the IPL has confirmed that the Impact Player option will remain in place until the 2027 season, the team leaders made it clear they are not entirely convinced, highlighting how it changes the dynamics of the game and strategy. The Impact Player rule has somewhat diminished the role of all-rounders, giving teamsan extra option waiting in the dugout. Shubman Gill makes his feelings clear about Impact Player Rule. (AP)

Shubman has voiced his strong opposition to the Impact Player rule, insisting that cricket should remain an 11-player contest. He argued that on the pitches and grounds used in the IPL, allowing an extra batsman disrupts the balance of the game and diminishes the role of skill, making the format less authentic in his view.

“Personally for me, I don’t think there should be Impact Player. I think cricket in general is an 11-player game, and on wickets where we play, on the grounds that we play, adding an extra batsman is, I think, it takes the skill out of the game," Shubman said in the pre-match press conference.

Following his critique of the Impact Player rule, Gill emphasised the importance of traditional skills in cricket. He highlighted that when a team has a set number of batters, there’s a particular expertise required to recover if wickets fall, ensuring the scoreboard keeps ticking and the team posts a competitive total.

“There is a certain skill in the game that you need to have, you know, when you have a certain number of batters, and if a couple of your batters get out, there is a certain amount of skill that you need to have to still get the scoreboard moving and get your team to a good score," he added.

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Gill also argued that the rule oversimplifies the game, making it less nuanced. He pointed out that chasing a tricky 160 or 180 on a testing wicket is far more thrilling than chasing 220 on a flat track, highlighting how challenging conditions bring out true skill and strategic thinking in cricket.

​“I think with that one extra player, it’s making the game more one-dimensional, and it’s taking a little bit of the skill out of the game. There is, chasing 180 on a challenging wicket or 160 on a challenging wicket is, for me, personally way more exciting than chasing 220 on a flat wicket," he said.

Impact Player will be there till 2027 The 26-year-old further stated that the captains did convey their reservations to the BCCI about the rule, but it will remain in place till the 2027 season.

​“So I mean it’s gonna be there till 2027, it’s something that we also spoke about in the captains’ meeting yesterday and hopefully you know I understand it makes the game bit more entertaining but let’s see, it’s there, it’s up to them what the BCCI is gonna take their decision but personally I don’t like it that much," he concluded.