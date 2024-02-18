Shubman Gill slams bat in disgust after horrible mix-up with Kuldeep Yadav denies century; Gavaskar, Shastri react

Shubman Gill missed what would have been the fourth century of his Test career by 9 runs as the India batter was run out following a terrible mix-up with Kuldeep Yadav. Gill was batting on 91 when Kuldeep Yadav hit the ball to mid-on, but did not respond to his partner's call as he was half way down the pitch. Stokes picked up the ball, threw it to Rehan Ahmed, who whipped the bails off even as a diving Gill fell short of his crease, having to make the long way back. Shubman Gill walks off after getting run out. (AP)

A clearly upset Gill mouthed a few words to his partner as a crestfallen Kuldeep was down to his haunches. That frustration Gill felt was visible via his body language as he slammed his bat on the ground on his way back. This could have been Gill's second century of the series had it not been for a rush of blood. Also, this is the second time Gill has been dismissed for 91 after his Gabba 2021 epic. Reacting to the run-out, Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar, on commentary questioned Gill's decision of going the run, when 'there wasn't one'.

Shastri, Gavaskar react

"He is gutted. Shubman Gill will be kicking himself," said the former India coach before Gavaskar weighed in. "Well, there was no run there. So it doesn't add up [Gill slamming his bat]. Missing out on another hundred."

India's third wicket of the innings and second of the day came on the stroke of lunch, but it didn't have much of a bearing on the way the match is panning. India had taken their lead to over 400, and with Yashasvi Jaiswal resuming his innings after being forced to retire hurt on Day 3, India were buoyed with a fifty-partnership blossoming between him and debutant Sarfaraz Khan. India headed into lunch strongly placed at 314/4, with a lead of 440 and Jaiswal unbeaten on 149.

Despite delivering a commendable knock, Gill, who had struck 9 fours and 2 sixes, must be aware that he missed a golden opportunity to get a daddy hundred. The confusion arose when Kuldeep advanced down the wicket and sent the ball wide of mid-on. However, Gill's mistake was that he started running while his eyes were fixated on the ball behind him, ultimately leading to disaster.

"There were two things. One of course, Kuldeep playing that shot and thinking that he had placed it nicely. Shubman Gill was looking behind but if he was looking straight at his partner, the result could have been different. I'm sure Kuldeep would have sacrificed but since he was looking behind, there was no way he could have made it to the batter's end," said Kumble during the lunch interval.