Siddarth Kaul reprimanded for breaching IPL 2018 code of conduct

Sunrisers Hyderbad pacer Siddharth Kaul has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL code of conduct during the match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium on Tuesday.

“Mr. Kaul admitted to the Level 1 offence under 2.1.4 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” read an IPL media advisory.

What led to the breach of conduct was not mentioned in the advisory but Kaul got a bit carried away while celebrating the dismissal of Mumbai spinner Mayank Markande at the Wankhede Stadium last night.

Kaul has been in fine form so far in the season, taking nine wickets in six games.