IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: MI field, Shikhar Dhawan returns

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl in the Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday evening. (MI vs SRH LIVE UPDATES)

Sunrisers are playing Basil Thampi in place of spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The star pace suffered back spasms during the last game against Chennai Super Kings and has not travelled with the Sunrisers teams. It will be 24-year-old Thampi’s first match for Sunrisers. Last season he was named the emerging player of 2017 IPL. (MI vs SRH LIVE SCORECARD)

Shikhar Dhawan also makes a return to the side after missing the last game due to injury. In another injury blow to Sunrisers, their pace bowler Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a fractured finger. Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi comes in his place.

In the first-leg game between the two opponents, played at Hyderabad, Sunrisers had scrapped home by one wicket. The pressure is on Mumbai Indians, who are in seventh position in the table, having lost four of their five matches. All four defeats of Mumbai have been heartbreaking, losing the game in the last over. Sunrisers are fourth on the table with six points.

So far, the two teams have played 11 times with Sunrisers winning six and Mumbai five. But at the Wankhede, Mumbai have the advantage having won all the three games rather convincingly.

Mumbai Indians will derive some confidence from the fact that they won their last match played at their homeground, their only win in the tournament. It is their mentor, Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday and they will be hoping to celebrate with a win.

Sunrisers are also under a bit of pressure. They got off to a flying start by winning their first three games but have lost their last two games.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(wk), Rohit Sharma(c), Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman