'Since Dhoni has gone, the responsibility is on me': Hardik Pandya's big 'I've played more games than these guys' remark

Team India registered an incredible 168-run victory over New Zealand in the series-deciding third T20I in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, creating a new record for their highest-ever victory by margin of runs in the format. Shubman Gill was the star of the night with the bat, as he also went past Virat Kohli to score the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is, remaining unbeaten on 126 to take India's score to a mammoth 234/4 in 20 overs. In reply, the Kiwis were bowled out on merely 66.

Indian captain Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers as he registered impressive bowling figures of 4/16 in four overs, while also scoring an important 30 off 17 balls. Pandya was also named the player of the series for his timely contributions with both, bat and ball during the three T20Is.

One of the big changes in Pandya's batting – specifically since his return to international cricket after injury last year – is his tendency to rotate strike and not be overtly explosive. Pandya is a natural hitter of the ball but the all-rounder admitted that he had to tweak his game a little.

“I've always enjoyed hitting sixes. But that's life, I've to evolve. I've believed in partnerships and I want to give my batting partner and my team some assurance and calmness that I'm there. I've played more games than any of these guys, I've learnt how to accept and swallow pressure and make sure everything is calm,” Pandya said in the post-match press conference.

“Maybe I have to get my strike rate down for that. Taking new roles is always that I look forward to. I want to take the new ball role too, because I don't want anyone to come and take that difficult role. If they're under pressure, then we are chasing the game. I want to lead the front. I've been working on my new ball skills.”

Pandya also stated that he is taking over the role that former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni used to play during the latter's final few years with Team India. More often than not, Dhoni relied on rotating the strike and let his batting partner express himself with more aggressive shots.

“I don't mind playing the role that somewhere down the line, Mahi used to play. At that time, I was young and hitting all around the park. But since he's gone, all of a sudden, that responsibility is onto me. I don't mind that. We are getting the results. It's okay if I have to play a little slow,” said Pandya.

