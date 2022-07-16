'Sitting on TV, everything looks easy. Show me any of his century where he plays that shot': Jadeja's verdict on Kohli

Team India had faced a crushing 100-run defeat in the second ODI of the three-match series against England, as the hosts levelled the series at Lord's. While the Indian team had a disappointing outing with the bat, Virat Kohli's form has been a particularly growing concern for the side. The Indian batter has failed to cross the 20-run mark in any of the format since his international return after the 2022 Indian Premier League.

After being forced to miss the first ODI of the series due to a groin injury, Kohli failed to make a mark on his return at Lord's as he was dismissed on 16 off 25 balls by David Willey. Kohli played on the front-foot as he nicked a length delivery outside-off for an easy catch for Jos Buttler. Kohli's frustrating outings in the middle have drawn widespread attention and many have advised the former India captain to make certain tweaks in his batting, including playing on the backfoot.

However, former India batter Ajay Jadeja doesn't agree. During a conversation on Sony SIX following the second ODI, Jadeja said that Kohli had scored all of his centuries with the same technique, which means the concern is not with his batting style but in his mindset.

“Virat Kohli is a great player. Most of his runs came (from that technique). Even in his best form, he's not the one who has ever cut the ball even when was scoring hundreds. If you look at him now and say, 'has he changed anything?', I don't think he has. It's just that the scores aren't coming. I would probably worry that he's getting 20s and 30s, if he had gotten out in the first 10-12 balls, it's fine because any batsman can get out then,” said Jadeja.

"I know people believe that he should play on the backfoot. Obviously, sitting here on the television, everything looks easy. You get 2 yards extra, and you can see a different line. But he has always been like that. If he had changed anything, you could say, "maybe the backfoot play is not happening." Show me any of his century where he plays the cut shot, and show me a shot when he has gone back and played to mid-on or mid-wicket.

“For me, it's the same Virat Kohli physically. I think it's the mental aspect,” Jadeja further said.

Kohli will be aiming to make the most out of the final ODI in Manchester on Sunday, which will also be his last international appearance – at least until late August – as he has been rested for the West Indies tour comprising of 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is.

