Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Sneh Rana: Let’s see what destiny holds for me at DC

ByShalini Gupta
Published on: Dec 02, 2025 08:32 pm IST

The allrounder reflects on India’s World Cup triumph and shares her ambitions for the upcoming WPL season

Chandigarh: For 31-year-old allrounder Sneh Rana, the past month has been nothing short of extraordinary. Fresh from lifting the Women’s ODI World Cup with India, she added another milestone to her dream run after being picked up by Delhi Capitals for 50 lakh at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction.

India women's team allrounder Sneh Rana with her mother after returning home to Dehradun following the ODI World Cup win. (ANI)
India women's team allrounder Sneh Rana with her mother after returning home to Dehradun following the ODI World Cup win. (ANI)

Having previously represented Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rana prepares for a new chapter with a DC unit desperate to break their sequence of three consecutive runner-up finishes. With the franchise strengthening its Indian core by adding World Cup winners Shree Charani and Rana, alongside retained stars Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, expectations are higher than ever.

In a candid interaction, Rana reflects on the World Cup triumph and shares her ambitions for the upcoming WPL season.

Excerpts:

From the World Cup-winning dressing room to today — what has it meant to you personally and emotionally?

The journey has been like a dream. We were numb on the day of the win, and with so many events and engagements afterwards, we never really got the chance to truly absorb the feeling of being world champions. Personally, this journey has been fulfilling and emotionally overwhelming.

How did the team atmosphere and bonding evolve leading up to the win, especially after three losses?

This team has been together for more than 3–4 months, and our bonding grew stronger every day. We had so much trust and confidence in ourselves and each other that those losses didn’t deter us. We never stopped believing we would win the World Cup.

Australia has historically been a challenging opponent. What was the team’s approach going into the semifinal?

We approached the game in phases and had detailed discussions about taking it deep. In the previous three matches, we were unable to finish well. Against Australia, we stayed focused on fixing that missing piece. We knew we had the capability — it was about delivering at the right moment.

Spin played a decisive role in the campaign. Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani and you led the charge...

In the sub-continent, spin is always a game-changer. Throughout the World Cup, the right combinations made a big difference. The three of us constantly discussed plans before and during matches to spin the right web for the opposition.

A young spinner like Charani impressed in the World Cup and will now bowl alongside you at DC. Your thoughts on her.

Charani is very talented, with great learning aptitude and the right attitude. “Cherry” and I share a good bond, and I try to pass on my experience to her whenever I can. I’m excited to partner with her again at DC. She’s a fantastic pick among the youngsters.

After stints with Gujarat Giants and RCB, you join DC — a team that has played three finals. How do you view this opportunity?

I’ve captained GG, played clutch cameos for RCB — now let’s see what destiny holds for me at DC. Playing for different franchises helps you understand new players and cultures. My goal is to contribute across departments, share my experience with younger players, and help DC win the WPL title.

Did you expect this kind of valuation and attention going into the auction?

Honestly, I expect nothing in WPL. I just focus on playing good cricket. I went unsold last time, so I was prepared for anything. I was lucky to be picked (she played as a replacement for the injured Shreyanka Patil in RCB). Valuation doesn’t matter, playing does. After this World Cup, women’s cricket has gained a lot of attention, and we’re loving it.

What does being bought by a franchise like DC mean for your confidence at this stage?

DC has been a finalist in all previous WPL editions, so it’s a matter of pride to join them. It will help elevate my game at this stage of my career. I’m confident I can deliver whenever the team needs me.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the IPL 2026 Auction Players match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the IPL 2026 Auction Players match Today.
News / Cricket News / Sneh Rana: Let’s see what destiny holds for me at DC
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On