Sneh Rana: Let’s see what destiny holds for me at DC

Chandigarh: For 31-year-old allrounder Sneh Rana, the past month has been nothing short of extraordinary. Fresh from lifting the Women’s ODI World Cup with India, she added another milestone to her dream run after being picked up by Delhi Capitals for ₹50 lakh at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction. India women's team allrounder Sneh Rana with her mother after returning home to Dehradun following the ODI World Cup win. (ANI)

Having previously represented Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rana prepares for a new chapter with a DC unit desperate to break their sequence of three consecutive runner-up finishes. With the franchise strengthening its Indian core by adding World Cup winners Shree Charani and Rana, alongside retained stars Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, expectations are higher than ever.

In a candid interaction, Rana reflects on the World Cup triumph and shares her ambitions for the upcoming WPL season.

Excerpts:

From the World Cup-winning dressing room to today — what has it meant to you personally and emotionally?

The journey has been like a dream. We were numb on the day of the win, and with so many events and engagements afterwards, we never really got the chance to truly absorb the feeling of being world champions. Personally, this journey has been fulfilling and emotionally overwhelming.

How did the team atmosphere and bonding evolve leading up to the win, especially after three losses?

This team has been together for more than 3–4 months, and our bonding grew stronger every day. We had so much trust and confidence in ourselves and each other that those losses didn’t deter us. We never stopped believing we would win the World Cup.

Australia has historically been a challenging opponent. What was the team’s approach going into the semifinal?

We approached the game in phases and had detailed discussions about taking it deep. In the previous three matches, we were unable to finish well. Against Australia, we stayed focused on fixing that missing piece. We knew we had the capability — it was about delivering at the right moment.

Spin played a decisive role in the campaign. Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani and you led the charge...

In the sub-continent, spin is always a game-changer. Throughout the World Cup, the right combinations made a big difference. The three of us constantly discussed plans before and during matches to spin the right web for the opposition.

A young spinner like Charani impressed in the World Cup and will now bowl alongside you at DC. Your thoughts on her.

Charani is very talented, with great learning aptitude and the right attitude. “Cherry” and I share a good bond, and I try to pass on my experience to her whenever I can. I’m excited to partner with her again at DC. She’s a fantastic pick among the youngsters.

After stints with Gujarat Giants and RCB, you join DC — a team that has played three finals. How do you view this opportunity?

I’ve captained GG, played clutch cameos for RCB — now let’s see what destiny holds for me at DC. Playing for different franchises helps you understand new players and cultures. My goal is to contribute across departments, share my experience with younger players, and help DC win the WPL title.

Did you expect this kind of valuation and attention going into the auction?

Honestly, I expect nothing in WPL. I just focus on playing good cricket. I went unsold last time, so I was prepared for anything. I was lucky to be picked (she played as a replacement for the injured Shreyanka Patil in RCB). Valuation doesn’t matter, playing does. After this World Cup, women’s cricket has gained a lot of attention, and we’re loving it.

What does being bought by a franchise like DC mean for your confidence at this stage?

DC has been a finalist in all previous WPL editions, so it’s a matter of pride to join them. It will help elevate my game at this stage of my career. I’m confident I can deliver whenever the team needs me.