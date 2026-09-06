Sooryavanshi fever grips Chepauk: 12,000 fans pack stands, 44-run show and an autograph session
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fever grips Chepauk as 12,000 fans turn up for the 15-year-old, who scores 44 before returning to sign autographs.
Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy final ended at 5:03 pm on Sunday in Chennai. As the players made their way into the pavilion after an extended third session, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stuck around.
He walked towards a section of the Chepauk crowd that had spent the day chanting his name. Through the fence separating the stand from the playing area, spectators stretched out caps, notebooks, pieces of paper, jerseys — whatever they could grab — as Sooryavanshi made his way towards them. Basking in the appreciation, the 15-year-old obliged with autographs.
Around 12,000 fans had turned up at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, filling the stands, with some even sporting Chennai Super Kings' yellow. ESPN noted that half an hour before the start of the Duleep Trophy final between East Zone and South Zone, the lower stands in the C, D and E blocks had begun filling up. By 9:30 am, when the game started, those three stands, which the TNCA had opened for free, were packed.
The reason could not have been clearer.
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Chepauk was gripped by Sooryavanshi fever. The spectators whistled, shrieked and roared through the morning as the teenager carved out an entertaining knock. Such was the craze that, by 10 am, the TNCA had opened three more stands for fans who had queued up outside the gates.
What made the scenes even more remarkable was that Chepauk was not originally scheduled to host the Duleep Trophy final. The match was supposed to be held at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, but was shifted to Chennai to make it accessible to the public.
"There are certain restrictions regarding crowd attendance at the CoE, and we felt it was appropriate to move the final to a venue where fans can attend and be part of the occasion," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had said in a statement at the time.
Sooryavanshi did not disappoint.
He eventually got going against Mohammed Siraj, hitting the pacer for three fours and a six in 12 balls. But it took him until the sixth over to unleash that familiar range of shots — a long wait by Sooryavanshi's standards.
South Zone captain Tilak Varma, in fact, tried to bait the 15-year-old into taking on the two fielders stationed at deep midwicket and long leg. Sooryavanshi resisted. Instead, against the short-ball ploy from the pacers, he targeted the vacant space on the off side between cover and point.
After initially negating the threat from the hard-length deliveries, scoring 11 off 14 balls, Sooryavanshi began to accelerate when the pacers changed their lengths. He cruised to 34 off 24 before helping East Zone stitch together a 100-run opening stand with Abhimanyu Easwaran.
But just as more and more fans began filling the venue, Sooryavanshi fell.
Backing himself to clear the rope against a rib-high short ball from left-arm pacer CV Milind, he went for the pull but only managed a splice towards deep midwicket. He departed for 44 off 37 balls.
Chepauk was stunned.
The fans who had come to see Sooryavanshi were suddenly robbed of their main attraction. Some of those who had arrived later began making their way out. But those who stayed were rewarded once again — this time not with another boundary, but with Sooryavanshi's time.
He walked over to the stands and signed autographs for them.
The 44 may have been the number next to Sooryavanshi's name on the scorecard. At Chepauk, however, the teenager had already made a much bigger impression.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More