Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli? Virender Sehwag picks better captain

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has picked Sourav Ganguly as the best captain he has played under. MS Dhoni is next on the list followed by Virat Kohli.

Speaking at the Times Network Leadership Summit, Sehwag said that according to him a true leader is someone who knows how to bring out 100% potential from his team members and the way Sourav Ganguly built the side after the match-fixing controversy is the true reflection of a leader.

“This I feel genuinely is a talent very few people had in the Indian Cricket Team and Sourav Ganguly was one such great captain who built a good team after the match-fixing controversy. And this team went on to win overseas Test and tournament matches,” Sehwag said.

When asked about his observation of the different captaincy styles, Sehwag said he would still rate Ganguly. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli come next on the list.

“When you have a new team, in-experienced players, leadership matters the most in order to get 100% performance from the team,” Sehwag added.

Speaking about the India-Pakistan match at the World Cup, Sehwag said that a cricket match between India and Pakistan is nothing less than war and a war should be won and not lost.

“That is also one point that is discussed. We should do whatever is good for the country’s welfare. When India and Pakistan play a match, it is nothing less than a war. We should win the war, not lose it,” he said.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 12:57 IST