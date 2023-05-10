Home / Cricket / Sourav Ganguly's mind-boggling reaction to Suryakumar's firework vs RCB has a touch of Virat Kohli

Sourav Ganguly's mind-boggling reaction to Suryakumar's firework vs RCB has a touch of Virat Kohli

ByHT Sports Desk
May 10, 2023 09:49 AM IST

Following the knock, that comfortably helped MI win, Ganguly posted a mind-boggling tweet on Suryuakumar which had a touch of Virat Kohli in it.

How do you stop this man? For a brief period earlier this year, it seemed Suryakumar Yadav had hit a slump which extended into the start of IPL 2023. But since bouncing back to form with his 43-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede, Suryakumar hasn't looked back one bit. In fact, it is at Wankhede that the Mumbai batter returned to his original best, eventually leading to that absolute firework of an innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday, where he scored 83 off just 35 balls. Following the knock, that comfortably helped MI win, the legendary Sourav Ganguly posted a mind-boggling tweet on Suryuakumar which had a touch of Virat Kohli in it.

Virat Kohli; Suryakumar Yadav; Sourav Ganguly
Virat Kohli; Suryakumar Yadav; Sourav Ganguly

Set a target of 200 runs at home, Mumbai Indians started off on an impressive note on the back of Ishan Kishan's fiery 21-ball 42. But Wanindu Hasaranga struck twice in the fifth over to remove both the openers. Suryakumar then combined with Nehal Wadhera and albeit the two started slow, it was against Hasaranga that the former broke free with twin sixes in the 11th over.

ALSO READ: Naveen-ul-Haq's Instagram story after Kohli's wicket causes internet furore, fans left searching for answers

There was no stopping Suryakumar from that point on as boundaries were hit one after the other and Wankhede erupted with joy at each of those hits. RCB threw in all their options with different combinations, but none failed to stop the No.1 ranked T20I batter. He laced seven boundaries and six maximums in his breathtaking 35-ball knock, his highest ever in his IPL career, to take MI close to the target of 200.

Moments after the knock, Ganguly took to Twitter to hail Suryakymar as the “best T20 batter”. He wrote: “Surya Kumar yadav the best T20 player in the world .. it seems he bats on a computer .. @surya_14kumar @mipaltan.”

Well, did you notice the Kohli touch in that tweet?

Last November, when Suryakumar had smashed a 49-ball 111 in the series against New Zealand, Kohli had tweeted: “Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. @surya_14kumar.”

Suryakumar was dismissed for 83 runs in the 16th over with MI needing 8 more. Wadhera eventually wrapped up the chase in the next over with a six that also brought up his half century.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
sourav ganguly suryakumar yadav ipl ipl top players mumbai indians rcb virat kohli + 5 more
sourav ganguly suryakumar yadav ipl ipl top players mumbai indians rcb virat kohli + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out