SRH vs CSK: David Warner on the cusp of historic feat ahead of Chennai Super Kings clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener David Warner is all set to add a fresh feather into his already illustrious cap when he takes to the field against Chennai Super Kings in a mouth-watering Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

SRH will look to Warner for inspiration as they have already lost four matches in the season, with three of those coming in the last three matches. In order to end their losing streak, SRH will have to get the better of high-flying CSK, who have won seven out of eight matches so far.

It won’t be an easy task for the home side, but opener Warner could help them end their rut and achieve their fourth win of the season. Warner has been in sublime form thus far as he is leading the Orange Cap race with 400 runs in seven outings. In seven innings, Warner has slammed four fifties and one century for Hyderabad this term.

With the help of these run-filled matches, Warner is now on the cusp of a historic record ahead of this clash against CSK. Warner need just 21 runs to become the first cricketer to score 3000 runs for SRH in IPL.

Shikhar Dhawan stands second in the list with 2518 runs while Kane Williamson comes in at third with 1163. With Dhawan now plying his trade for Delhi Capitals, Warner is now the undisputed run-machine of Hyderabad.

2979 in 66 innings: David Warner (AUS)

2518 in 85 innings: Shikhar Dhawan (IND)

1153 in 34 innings: Kane Wiilliamson (NZ)

Overall, Warner has been one of the most prolific run-getters in the history of the cash-rich league as he placed at the fourth spot in this illustrious list. He currently holds the record for most runs scored by a foreigner in the IPL.

5226 in 163 innings: Virat Kohli (RCB)

5179 in 180 innings: Suresh Raina (CSK)

4686 in 175 innings: Rohit Sharma (MI)

4414 in 121 innings: David Warner (SRH)

4346 in 119 innings: Chris Gayle (KXIP)

