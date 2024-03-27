SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Check head-to-head record as Jasprit Bumrah sets sights on special feat vs Pat Cummins' Hyderabad

Former champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are gunning for their first win of the new season on Wednesday. Losing to 2022 winners Gujarat Titans (GT), Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Paltan has arrived in Hyderabad for matchday 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The five-time winners are up against 2016 champions SRH, who lost their tournament opener to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). MI's Jasprit Bumrah can script history against SRH(ANI-PTI)

With Hardik making his MI captaincy debut, the joint record-time winners made a mess of their run-chase against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. A day before MI's opener, Kolkata edged past Hyderabad by four runs at home to hand the Orange Army their first defeat of the new season. Thus, MI and SRH will hope to bounce back by making winning returns following narrow opening defeats at the IPL 2024.

Heinrich Klaasen vs Jasprit Bumrah

Heinrich Klaasen will lead the batting charge of Sunrisers Hyderabad against Jasprit Bumrah-starrer MI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Klaasen was SRH's leading run-getter last season. Picking up from where he left off, the Proteas batter smashed 63 off 29 balls against KKR at the Eden Gardens. Should Bumrah open the bowling attack? The premier fast bowler's arrival was delayed by skipper Pandya, who opted to kickstart MI's proceedings against his former franchise.

Bumrah can join Bhuvneshwar in elite list

However, it was Bumrah who opened MI's account with the new ball before emerging as the pick of the bowlers. The MI fast bowler returned figures of 3 for 14 against GT. Bumrah has 16 wickets under his belt against SRH. The Mumbai Indians star is also set to achieve a special feat in the IPL. Burmah has 148 wickets to his name. The MI pacer can join senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the elite list of Indian fast bowlers with 150 wickets in the cash-rich league.

MI vs SRH: Head-to-head

MI will miss Suryakumar Yadav's services during the upcoming clash. Hosts SRH are without superstar Wanindu Hasaranga as his absence was confirmed by skipper Pat Cummins in the lead-up to the IPL clash. Mumbai Indians have recorded 12 wins over SRH in the cash-rich league. SRH have defeated MI on nine occasions. Mumbai have won five games out of seven against SRH since the 2020 edition of the world's richest T20 tournament.