Sri Lanka send skipper Charith Asalanka, Asitha Fernando home as precautionary measure ahead of tri-series in Pakistan

Sri Lanka have made two forced changes in the squad ahead of the upcoming tri-series in Pakistan after captain Charith Asalanka and fast bowler Asitha Fernando were ruled out due to illness. Sri Lanka Cricket has released a statement where it stated that both players will return home immediately, with the team management opting for a precautionary approach to ensure they receive proper care and have ample time to recover before future international commitments. It is a big blow for Sri Lanka as they recently suffered an embarrassing 0-3 whitewash in the ODI series against Pakistan. Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka has been released from T20I squad for tri-series.(AP)

They have decided to go with their experienced all-rounder Dasun Shanaka to lead the side in the absence of Asalanka for the tri-series against Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Shanaka has led Sri Lanka across formats in the past, is expected to bring stability during a crucial phase of fixtures.

"Captain Charith Asalanka and fast bowler Asitha Fernando, both suffering from illness, will return home. The two players will not take part in the upcoming tri-series featuring Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Zimbabwe. This precautionary decision ensures they receive proper care and sufficient time to recover ahead of future assignments," SLC released a statement.

Also Read - Karthik puts out probing question after Gautam Gambhir's bold Washington Sundar move: 'If you're sending him at 3...'

Despite losing two key players, Sri Lanka Cricket has opted to bring in only one replacement, adding Pavan Rathnayake to the T20I squad for the tri-series. Even with the disruption and last-minute changes, the team camp remains confident of fielding a strong challenge as they adjust to the absence of their senior members.

Earlier, Zimbabwe were dealt a setback when fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani was ruled out of the T20I series due to a back injury. His unavailability is the lone change from the squad that faced Afghanistan at home, with Newman Nyamhuri stepping in as the replacement.

Check Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe's updated squads

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Kusal Perera, Pavan Rathnayake

Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (capt), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Brendan Taylor.