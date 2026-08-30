Sri Lanka stripped of 2027 Women's Champions Trophy hosting rights as ICC governance row deepens
Sri Lanka loses hosting rights for 2027 ICC Women’s Champions Trophy amid governance disputes with the ICC, bringing uncertainty to its cricket administration.
Sri Lanka will no longer stage the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in 2027, dealing another blow to the country’s cricket administration as its governance dispute with the International Cricket Council continues. The six-team competition, scheduled from February 14 to 28 next year, will now be played elsewhere. The identity of the replacement host has not yet been decided, with the matter likely to be settled when the ICC Board next meets.
The development comes amid continued scrutiny over the administration of Sri Lanka Cricket, which is currently being run by a government-appointed Transformation Committee. The arrangement has put SLC at odds with the ICC’s long-standing requirement that its member boards operate independently and without government interference.
Prakash Shaffter, Secretary of the SLC Transformation Committee, confirmed that Sri Lanka had lost the tournament while speaking to the Sunday Times. “Yes, it has been moved out of Sri Lanka,” Shaffter said. “It will be played at another venue, but as of now, I am not sure where it will be played.”
Another ICC tournament slips out of Sri Lanka’s hands
The latest setback extends a difficult period for Sri Lankan cricket administration. The Transformation Committee has been overseeing proposed reforms to the structure and constitution of SLC, but the ICC has continued to push for elections and a return to an elected cricket board. SLC representatives have also not been allowed to participate in ICC Board meetings since the committee assumed control. At its July meetings, the ICC again stressed the need for elections to be conducted as soon as possible.
The loss of the Women’s Champions Trophy could have consequences beyond prestige. Hosting a global ICC event brings teams, officials, broadcast crews and spectators into the country, creating revenue for the cricket board as well as businesses connected to travel, accommodation and tourism. There is also uncertainty over what the switch could mean for Sri Lanka’s place in the competition itself.
The inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy is set to feature six teams, with the original qualification plan involving the leading sides in the rankings alongside the host. Sri Lanka currently sit sixth in the rankings. A change of host could therefore complicate the qualification picture, particularly if the tournament is awarded to a nation outside the existing qualification positions. The ICC, however, has not announced any revised qualification mechanism, meaning Sri Lanka’s tournament status remains unclear for now.
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Sri Lanka have been here before. In 2023, the ICC suspended SLC over concerns surrounding government interference in the administration of the sport. Sri Lanka subsequently lost the 2024 ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup, with the tournament eventually staged in South Africa. The ICC has yet to officially announce Sri Lanka’s removal as Women’s Champions Trophy host or name the country that will take over the 2027 tournament.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More