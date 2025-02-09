Explore
Sunday, Feb 9, 2025
New Delhi 21oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi210C
Sunday, Feb 9, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Lahiru Kumara is out

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 9, 2025 10:27 AM IST
    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Lahiru Kumara out on Beau Webster bowling.Sri Lanka at 231/10 after 68.1 overs
    Key Events
    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score :

    Day 4 Highlights :
    • K Mendis 21th Test fifty: 50 runs in 52 balls (5x4) (1x6)
    • Referral 5 (65.4 ovs): AUS against N Peiris (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL:2 AUS: 2) (Retained)
    • Referral 6 (65.4 ovs): AUS against N Peiris (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL:2 AUS: 1)
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 9, 2025 10:27 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Lahiru Kumara is out and Sri Lanka at 231/10 after 68.1 overs

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: OUT! b Beau Webster.

    Feb 9, 2025 10:25 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Sri Lanka at 231/9 after 68 overs

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score:
    Sri Lanka
    Lahiru Kumara 9 (17)
    Nishan Peiris 4 (14)
    Australia
    Nathan Lyon 4/84 (28)

    Feb 9, 2025 10:20 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Sri Lanka at 229/9 after 67 overs

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score:
    Sri Lanka
    Lahiru Kumara 8 (15)
    Nishan Peiris 3 (10)
    Australia
    Matthew Kuhnemann 4/63 (23)

    Feb 9, 2025 10:16 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Sri Lanka at 225/9 after 66 overs

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score:
    Sri Lanka
    Nishan Peiris 1 (8)
    Lahiru Kumara 6 (11)
    Australia
    Nathan Lyon 4/82 (27)

    Feb 9, 2025 10:11 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Sri Lanka at 224/9 after 65 overs

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score:
    Sri Lanka
    Lahiru Kumara 6 (9)
    Nishan Peiris 1 (4)
    Australia
    Matthew Kuhnemann 4/59 (22)

    Feb 9, 2025 10:08 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Sri Lanka at 217/9 after 64 overs

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score:
    Sri Lanka
    Nishan Peiris 0 (2)
    Lahiru Kumara 0 (5)
    Australia
    Nathan Lyon 4/82 (26)

    Feb 9, 2025 10:06 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Kusal Mendis is out and Sri Lanka at 217/9 after 63.4 overs

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Australia have just taken nine balls to get the much-needed wicket on Day 4!

    Feb 9, 2025 10:03 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Lahiru Kumara smashed a Four on Matthew Kuhnemann bowling . Sri Lanka at 215/8 after 62.6 overs

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: FOUR BYES! Useful runs for Sri Lanka! Flighted outside off, Lahiru Kumara lets it go but the ball lands on the rough and spins back in a long way.

    orange-capMost Runs

    Usman Khawaja
    Usman KhawajaAUS
    232 Runs
    M1
    HS232
    SR65.90

    purple-capMost Wickets

    Matthew Kuhnemann
    Matthew KuhnemannAUS
    9 Wickets
    Inn2
    Avg16.55
    SR23.88
    Feb 9, 2025 9:03 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day4) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details
    2nd Test (Day4) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 between Sri Lanka and Australia to be held at Galle International Stadium, Galle at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Lahiru Kumara is out
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes