Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Lahiru Kumara is out
- 45 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Lahiru Kumara is out and Sri Lanka at 231/10 after 68.1 overs
- 47 Mins agoSri Lanka at 231/9 after 68 overs
- 52 Mins agoSri Lanka at 229/9 after 67 overs
- 56 Mins agoSri Lanka at 225/9 after 66 overs
- 1 Mins agoSri Lanka at 224/9 after 65 overs
- 4 Mins agoSri Lanka at 217/9 after 64 overs
- 6 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Kusal Mendis is out and Sri Lanka at 217/9 after 63.4 overs
- 9 Mins agoLahiru Kumara smashed a Four on Matthew Kuhnemann bowling . Sri Lanka at 215/8 after 62.6 overs
- 9 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day4) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Day 4 Highlights :
- K Mendis 21th Test fifty: 50 runs in 52 balls (5x4) (1x6)
- Referral 5 (65.4 ovs): AUS against N Peiris (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL:2 AUS: 2) (Retained)
- Referral 6 (65.4 ovs): AUS against N Peiris (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL:2 AUS: 1)
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Lahiru Kumara is out and Sri Lanka at 231/10 after 68.1 overs
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: OUT! b Beau Webster.
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Sri Lanka at 231/9 after 68 overs
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score:
Sri Lanka
Lahiru Kumara 9 (17)
Nishan Peiris 4 (14)
Australia
Nathan Lyon 4/84 (28)
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Sri Lanka at 229/9 after 67 overs
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score:
Sri Lanka
Lahiru Kumara 8 (15)
Nishan Peiris 3 (10)
Australia
Matthew Kuhnemann 4/63 (23)
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Sri Lanka at 225/9 after 66 overs
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score:
Sri Lanka
Nishan Peiris 1 (8)
Lahiru Kumara 6 (11)
Australia
Nathan Lyon 4/82 (27)
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Sri Lanka at 224/9 after 65 overs
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score:
Sri Lanka
Lahiru Kumara 6 (9)
Nishan Peiris 1 (4)
Australia
Matthew Kuhnemann 4/59 (22)
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Sri Lanka at 217/9 after 64 overs
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score:
Sri Lanka
Nishan Peiris 0 (2)
Lahiru Kumara 0 (5)
Australia
Nathan Lyon 4/82 (26)
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Kusal Mendis is out and Sri Lanka at 217/9 after 63.4 overs
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Australia have just taken nine balls to get the much-needed wicket on Day 4!
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Lahiru Kumara smashed a Four on Matthew Kuhnemann bowling . Sri Lanka at 215/8 after 62.6 overs
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: FOUR BYES! Useful runs for Sri Lanka! Flighted outside off, Lahiru Kumara lets it go but the ball lands on the rough and spins back in a long way.
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day4) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details
2nd Test (Day4) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 between Sri Lanka and Australia to be held at Galle International Stadium, Galle at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.