Sri Lanka vs England, 3rd Test Day 1, live score and updates: ENG eye whitewash

Very rarely do the visiting teams get a chance clean sweep a series, let alone in conditions like that of Sri Lanka. That is exactly the chance that England have in Colombo thanks to their win in the first two Tests. The hosts will try their utmost to not let that happen and will be playing for pride in the Third Test and prepare for three very tough away series against New Zealand, Australia and South Africa. James Anderson is out of the match after being rested and Stuart Broad will take his place in the XI.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 09:19 IST