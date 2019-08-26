Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 5, live score and updates

cricket

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, live score and updates:

Day 4 report: Contrasting half-centuries from B.J. Watling and Colin de Grandhomme helped New Zealand lead by 138 runs in their first innings against Sri Lanka on day four of the rain-hit second Test on Sunday. De Grandhomme, scoring 83 off 75 balls, and Watling, on 81, put together an unbeaten 113-run stand for the sixth wicket to frustrate the Sri Lankan bowling at Colombo’s P. Sara Oval.

