Monday, Aug 26, 2019
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 5, live score and updates
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Catch all the live score and updates from the 1st match of the series.
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Day 4 report: Contrasting half-centuries from B.J. Watling and Colin de Grandhomme helped New Zealand lead by 138 runs in their first innings against Sri Lanka on day four of the rain-hit second Test on Sunday. De Grandhomme, scoring 83 off 75 balls, and Watling, on 81, put together an unbeaten 113-run stand for the sixth wicket to frustrate the Sri Lankan bowling at Colombo’s P. Sara Oval.
First Published: Aug 26, 2019 10:37 IST
