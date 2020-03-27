StayHomeStaySafe: Ravindra Jadeja finds unique way to spread awareness

cricket

Updated: Mar 27, 2020

Sportspersons all around the world are asking people to stay at home during this coronavirus crisis engulfing the world. Covid-19 has spread around the world and has halted the daily functioning of life. The pandemic has forced the world to sit at home to stop the spread of the disease. The sporting world has been impacted as tournaments and events had to be cancelled and postponed due to the outbreak.

During this time, Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja found a unique way to spread awareness among the masses to stay indoors. Jadeja posted a video of himself sending Australian batsman Usman Khawaja back to the pavilion with a direct hit in 2019 at the Adelaide Oval. Khawaja went for a quick single but Jadeja picked up the ball and hit the wickets on the non-striker’s end to send him packing.

“Stay safe, stay at home. Runout matt hona @foxcricket @cricketcomau,” read the caption on Jadeja’s post.

Indian Premier League has been postponed till April 15th and could be postponed further due to the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The players are trying to keep themselves in shape for the tournament.

Players are working out at home while keeping their fans entertained with posts about their activities on social media. BCCI recently posted a video of Rishabh Pant working out isolation to keep himself fit during these tough times.

Pant is seen doing side planks, running on a treadmill and doing push-ups in the video uploaded by BCCI.

Meanwhile, Former India skipper Kapil Dev also urged people of India to stay indoors during the lockdown.

“You are supposed to stay at home. So, stay at home. It is the least one can do to help the competent and relevant authorities to fight this life-threatening virus,” Kapil told Sportstar.

He further said: “It can be taken in a positive way. Lockdown or Stay at Home. You have to challenge yourself to accept this situation. You have the world inside your home - your family. You have means of entertaining yourself - books, TV, music. Best is the interaction you have with your family members.”