Steve Smith, Michael Clarke lead tributes to Phil Hughes on his 4th death anniversary

In one of the most tragic incidents ever seen on a cricket field as a Sean Abbott delivery hit Australia opening batsman Phil Hughes was hit the back of the head while batting on November 25th. Two days later Hughes died after fighting valiantly for his life.

Phil Hughes was batting on 63 when the unfortunate incident happened. He was the 408th cricketer to represent Australia in Test Cricket.

Incidentally, India were the visitors to Australia in 2014 and that Hughes’ death meant that the series almost didn’t take place. The opening Test of the series was postponed because of Hughes’ premature death.

Tuesday November 27th marks the four year anniversary of his death and Australian players and authorities have taken to social media to pay tributes to their one-time teammate.

Former Australian captain Steve Smith posted a picture of Hughes on his Instagram account as he remembered his Sydney mate.

Michael Clarke, who often referred to Hughes as his younger brother, posted a picture and tweeted “I will see you again 🙏🏻”

I will see you again 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EQbzbrZGcc — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) November 26, 2018

Some of the other tributes came from Cricket Australia, International Cricket Council (ICC) and former Australia coach Darren Lehmann.

❤️, Great Pic @RyanPierse of a great young man. #408. Time goes so quick and our thoughts with Phil's family on this day. https://t.co/5ClvhvmGgH — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) November 26, 2018

November 27th 2014 was one of the darkest days the cricketing family has ever experienced as it lost Phil Hughes, who died at the age of just 25.#63NotOutForever pic.twitter.com/Un2n1klQeJ — ICC (@ICC) November 27, 2018

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 13:46 IST