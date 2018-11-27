Today in New Delhi, India
Steve Smith, Michael Clarke lead tributes to Phil Hughes on his 4th death anniversary

Phil Hughes was batting on 63 when the unfortunate incident happened. He was the 408th cricketer to represent Australia in Test Cricket.

cricket Updated: Nov 27, 2018 13:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Steve Smith,Michael Clarke,Phil Hughes
Phillip Hughes passed away on November 27th 2014. (Getty Images)

In one of the most tragic incidents ever seen on a cricket field as a Sean Abbott delivery hit Australia opening batsman Phil Hughes was hit the back of the head while batting on November 25th. Two days later Hughes died after fighting valiantly for his life.

Incidentally, India were the visitors to Australia in 2014 and that Hughes’ death meant that the series almost didn’t take place. The opening Test of the series was postponed because of Hughes’ premature death.

Tuesday November 27th marks the four year anniversary of his death and Australian players and authorities have taken to social media to pay tributes to their one-time teammate.

Former Australian captain Steve Smith posted a picture of Hughes on his Instagram account as he remembered his Sydney mate.

View this post on Instagram

Thinking of you today Hugh. #408

A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on

Michael Clarke, who often referred to Hughes as his younger brother, posted a picture and tweeted “I will see you again 🙏🏻”

Some of the other tributes came from Cricket Australia, International Cricket Council (ICC) and former Australia coach Darren Lehmann.

View this post on Instagram

#408 ❤️

A post shared by Aaron Finch (@aaronfinch5) on

View this post on Instagram

#408 🙌🏼

A post shared by Mitch Starc (@mstarc56) on

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 13:46 IST

