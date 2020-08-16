‘Still remember our partnership,’ Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma comment on Suresh Raina’s retirement

cricket

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 11:41 IST

Suresh Raina followed MS Dhoni and also announced his retirement from international cricket. Following Dhoni’s announcement about his retirement, Raina also informed his fans about his decision through a message on social media. “It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!” Raina wrote on his Instagram page.

Raina retired from international cricket with more than 5000 runs in ODIs. His contribution to the success of Team India has been pivotal as his was a career full of crucial knocks and partnerships that helped his team win matches.

Tributes poured in for Raina after his announcement with Sachin Tendulkar lauding his contribution to the game.

‘Congratulations, Suresh on a wonderful career playing for India. Still remember our partnership & on-field conversations during your debut Test! Wish you all the very best for your future endeavours,’ said Sachin Tendulkar on his Twitter account.

India skipper Virat Kohli also commented on Raina’s retirement. ‘Congratulations on a top career Bhavesh. Goodluck with everything ahead,’ Kohli said.

India limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma expressed his surprise to Raina’s sudden announcement. “Bit shocking but I guess you feel it when you feel it. Good career bro, have a great retirement, still remember the time when we came into the squad best wishes moving forward.”

Former cricketers also paid their respect to Raina’s retirement and his impact on Indian cricket.

“Congratulations @ImRaina on a wonderful career. Always enjoyed the energy and commitment you showed on the cricket field. Good luck for your future endeavours. God bless,” VVS Laxman posted on social media.

“Quite shocked about @ImRaina’s retirement.. still feel u have a lot to give to the game in blue, with age and fitness on ur side.. but as they say you know when you know.. all the best for your 2nd inn.. God bless you,” Harbhajan Singh said.

“People may forget #RainaRetires too but what a fine cricketer he has been for India. Especially, in white-ball cricket, there were very few like him. Wish him all the best in his new journey!” RP Singh said.

“Congratulations @ImRaina on a wonderful career. God bless nd best wishes ahead,’ Manoj Tiwary commented.

The left handed batsman was part of the team that won the 2011 ICC World Cup. He played a pivotal role in India’s triumph in the tournament, playing crucial knocks in the knock-out matches against Australia and Pakistan.