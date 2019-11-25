e-paper
‘Stood there and looked stupid’: Magnus Carlsen shares experience of ringing bell at Eden Gardens

Magnus Carlsen was one of the guests invited to the match and he, along with Viswanathan Anand, rang the ceremonial bell at Eden Gardens to mark the beginning of the first session on Day 2.

cricket Updated: Nov 25, 2019 13:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Viswanathan Anand flanked by reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (L).
Viswanathan Anand flanked by reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (L).(PTI)
         

The Day-Night Test between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata was a momentus occasion for cricket fans all around the country and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly made sure that the match turned into a spectacle. From painting the city pink to bringing prominent names for the match, the Day-Night Test was filled with brilliant moments. Norwegian chess grandmaster and reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen, who was in the city for Tata Steel Rapid and Blitz chess tournament, was one of the guests invited to the match and he, along with Viswanathan Anand, rang the ceremonial bell at Eden Gardens to mark the beginning of the first session on Day 2.

READ: ‘Let’s not make it personal’: Rayudu responds to Azhar’s remarks

Carlsen recently shared his experience of attending the occasion and he believes that he has a lot to learn about the game.“What happened is, Anand rang the bell and I stood there, and looked stupid. That would be my summary of the match. I have a lot to learn when it comes to cricket.” Carlsen told The Hindu in an interview.

He asked further, “Is the match still on or it’s over?”

“So... no more chances of going there!,” Carlsen replied when he was informed of the result.

READ: ‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash

Umesh Yadav claimed five wickets as India thrashed Bangladesh in just over two days of their first day-night Test to sweep the series 2-0 on Sunday.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 195 in less than an hour of the first session on day three in Kolkata, as India won by an innings and 46 runs to record their 12th-straight Test series triumph on home soil. It was a memorable pink-ball international debut for India, who become the only team to win four consecutive Tests by an innings margin.

(With agency inputs)

