Streets won't forget Cheteshwar Pujara boring Australia to death with 1258-ball marathon during India's historic triumph

Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from cricket on Sunday, ending his 20-year association with the sport. He last played for India in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval. Cheteshwar Pujara runs between the wickets.(AFP)

Pujara is most well-known for his contribution in the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he got his first Test ton in Australia, which came in the opening fixture of the series. Other batters failed around him, but he kept up the ante and took India to 250 in the first innings, registering 123 runs. Then in the second innings, he got 71 in the second innings to seal a 31-run win for India.

In that series, he was the leading run-scorer as he got three tons, en route to 521 runs at an average of 74.42, and faced 1258 balls, which is equivalent to nearly two entire days spent at the crease. The first Test also saw him rescue India from 19/3, as he destroyed Aussie bowlers with ease.

After India won the first Test, the hosts managed to stage a comeback and clinched the second fixture, winning by 146 runs. Then India won the third Test by 137 runs, with Pujara (106) also getting a first-innings ton. The fourth Test was drawn, and Pujara (193) once again got a ton.

In his retirement statement, Pujara said, “As a little boy from the small town of Rajkot, along with my parents, I set out to aim for the stars; and dreamt to be a part of the Indian cricket team. Little did I know then that this game would give me so much – invaluable opportunities, experiences, purpose, love, and above all a chance to represent my state and this great nation.”

The statement also included, “I would like to thank the BCCI, and Saurashtra Cricket Association for the opportunity and support through my cricket career. Am equally grateful to all the teams, franchises and counties I have been able to represent over the years.”