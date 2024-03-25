 Stuart Broad lavishes praise on MI's Jasprit Bumrah: “It’s up to Hardik Pandya and team management to…” | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Stuart Broad lavishes praise on MI's Jasprit Bumrah: “It’s up to Hardik Pandya and team management to…”

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 25, 2024 04:35 PM IST

Stuart Broad was highly impressed with Jasprit Bumrah's show against Gujarat Titans but not very surprised as it was a usual business for the MI paceman.

Veteran English paceman Stuart Broad lavished massive praise on Mumbai Indians' strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah after his impressive show in the Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Bumrah, who missed IPL 2023, returned to the league with a stellar performance and picked three wickets for just 14 runs in his quota of four overs.

Jasprit Bumrah produced a stellar performance with the ball.
Jasprit Bumrah produced a stellar performance with the ball.

The leading pacer came into the attack in the fourth over and didn't waste much time to take his first wicket. On the final ball of the over, he unleashed a fiery yorker to rattle Wridhiman Saha's stumps.

He went on to bowl 14 dot balls in his four-over spell as Gujarat Titans' batters found it tough to score runs against him.

Broad was highly impressed with Bumrah's show against Gujarat Titans but not very surprised as it was a usual business for the MI paceman.

“That’s what he does, it’s just his trademark. He will beat you with the pace. He will beat you with his trajectory. It’s an interesting one with the new ball, I feel like he asked to come on and get the first wicket of the day and set the tone,” Broad said on Star Sports.

Also Read | 'What's cooking in MI dugout?': Bumrah's sparky chat with Rohit amid no Hardik Pandya creates social media frenzy

The former English pacer further said that it's up to Hardik Pandya and the team management have to sort out their plans about how they are going to use Bumrah.

“But whatever he is going to use he is going to be successful because of so much skill and so much talent. And it’s just up to Hardik and team and management to figure out exactly where that will work,” he added.

Australian talismanic batter Steve Smith also lauded Bumrah for his brilliant spell on a good batting surface to outclass the Titans' batters with his pace and swing.

“He (Bumrah) is such a good bowler. We know that he has been such an unbelievable bowler for so many years. It’s great to see him back after obviously missing last year. He created a good impact in the very first game. He bowled beautifully: 3 for 14, on what looked like a pretty good wicket. I think playing here, it doesn’t give you much but try to get to wickets and that’s the best place to be,” Smith said.

