Sunil Gavaskar fumes at MI's schoolboy fielding error, Sudharsan faces heat for 'jogging': 'Terrible, terrible cricket'

Mumbai Indians were left red-faced after an avoidable fielding lapse gifted five runs to Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 clash between the two sides on Saturday. The passage of play happened when Sai Sudharsan pulled a short delivery from Deepak Chahar towards deep square for what seemed like a routine single. Sai Sudharsan was slammed for 'jogging' between the wickets, while MI also faced the heat for the fielding lapse(JioHotstar)

However, a casual jog from the batter and an alert throw from Naman Dhir created an opportunity for a run-out at the non-striker’s end. Dhir's throw missed the stumps, and with no one backing up, the ball raced away to the boundary. What should have been just a single turned into five costly runs, leaving MI’s fielders visibly frustrated.

Sunil Gavaskar, who was on-air during the moment, didn’t hold back in his criticism, calling it "terrible, terrible cricket." The legendary batter was furious with the lack of urgency from Sudharsan, as well as the overthrow that took place.

“That's absolutely terrible cricket. No wonder Deepak Chahar is not happy, it (the five runs) goes against his name!” Gavaskar said.

Eoin Morgan, who was also on air, called the fielding lapse “sloppy” and also addressed Sai Sudharsan “jogging” for the run.

MI opted to bowl

Earlier, MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field first against his former franchise, the Gujarat Titans, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

With both teams coming off losses in their campaign openers, the contest carries added significance. MI suffered a defeat in their opening match against their long-time rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while GT, under new captain Shubman Gill, fell short against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a high-scoring affair at home.

Hardik was forced to miss the side's opening match against CSK as he served a game's ban from the previous season for a slow over-rate offence. The punishment was removed from IPL's rules and regulations before the 2025 season.

The all-rounder represented the Titans in 2022 and 2023 and led the side to a maiden IPL title in its first season. He switched to former franchise Mumbai Indians last year, and was named captain – a decision that caused significant controversy at the time. This year, however, Hardik has received a positive reception from fans, following his brilliant outings for Team India in their victorious T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy campaigns.