Sunil Gavaskar gives new nickname to Shubman Gill on live TV, opener's reaction is gold

That Sunil Gavaskar is a fan of Shubman Gill's batting is not a secret to any cricket lover. The legendary Indian opener heaped praise on Gill when the opener became the youngest male cricketer to score an ODI double hundred in the series opener against New Zealand in Hyderabad, almost single-handedly leading to 349/8. On Saturday, India displayed another dominant performance in which Gill was not the protagonist but certainly played his part. It was India's pace bowlers Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya who set up the 8-wicket victory for India. The job was finished by a Rohit Sharma half-century and an unbeaten 40 by Shubman Gill. With the win, India also took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. This was also their fifth ODI victory on the trot.

After India's victory in the first-ever international match held at Raipur's newly-built stadium, Gavaskar came up with a new nickname for Shubman Gill. Gavaskar called the 23-year-old "Smoothman Gill" referring to the ease with which the right-hander bats at the top of the order. In a post-match interview with Shubman Gill on Star Sports, the former India captain said, "I have given you a new nickname, Smoothman Gill. I hope you don't mind."

Gill, who was all smiles and slightly embarrassed to hear such things from the great man, said, "I don't mind at all, sir."

Interestingly, Gavaskar used the same nickname a couple of times while doing commentary during India's innings.

Gill hit six fours on Saturday, following up on his record 208-run knock to help India knock over New Zealand's modest 109-run target in just 20.1 overs.

It was, however, the bowlers who made this smooth failing possible. Shami, India's pace spearhead, returned figures of 3-18 to help dismiss the Black Caps for 108 after the hosts elected to bowl first. Shami struck in the first over and with his fellow quicks had the tourists reeling at 15-5 by the 11th over.

Glenn Phillips made 36 as he combined with the middle- and lower-order batsmen including Michael Bracewell (22) and Mitchell Santner (27) to take the total past 100, but the innings lasted only 34.3 overs.

After Shami's opening-ball heroics, fellow quick Hardik Pandya and spinner Washington Sundar took over to return two wickets each.

Shami bowled Finn Allen on the fifth ball of the first over at a venue making its international debut.

Mohammed Siraj sent back Henry Nicholls, caught at slip for two, before Shami and Pandya took two wickets caught-and-bowled to rattle the visitors, whose skipper Tom Latham fell for one.

Phillips and Bracewell attempted to rebuild and hit back in a 41-run sixth-wicket stand before Shami broke through.

He got Bracewell, who hit 140 in his team's 12-run loss in the opener, caught behind.

Phillips kept up the defiance in another partnership with the left-handed Santner. The pair put on 47 before Pandya bowled Santner.

Phillips departed in an attempt to hit out spinner Sundar only to be caught at mid-wicket, and the innings soon folded.

