Sunrisers to unleash left-arm weapon against Rohit Sharma; Bumrah’s form in spotlight: MI vs SRH IPL 2025 likely XI

On paper, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad were teams destined to rule the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but at almost the halfway mark in the league so far, both find themselves in the bottom half of the points table, following an inconsistent show. Both the former champions managed just two wins in six games so far, but with home comfort, Mumbai will look to get the better of the Sunrisers in what could be a potentially high-scoring IPL match. MI set to host SRH at home in IPL 2025 tie on Thursday(Shrikant Singh)

Spotlight on Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah made a return to competitive action after being on the sidelines for three months owing to an injury layoff. However, the star pacer struggled to find the accuracy and was shown no mercy by Delhi Capitals’ Karun Nair, as he leaked 44 runs in that game.

All eyes will be on the 31-year-old on Thursday when he takes on a fierce batting line-up comprising Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen.

Mumbai are unlikely to make any changes, having beaten Delhi Capitals in their previous game, implying that the use of Karn Sharma, who picked a three-fer, as an impact sub could be on the cards.

Mumbai Indians likely XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sunrisers to unleash left-arm weapon against Rohit Sharma

Another major worry for Mumbai, amid their hot and cold season, has been the form of former captain Rohit Sharma, who has managed only 56 runs from five matches at an average of 11.20. Given his vulnerability to left-arm pace, Sunrisers could use Jaydev Unadkat for the game.

For the 2016 champions, their main worry pertains to their top order, which has failed to fire in unison. Although, Ishan Kishan, who showed a glimpse of his talent in the previous outing since scoring a century in the season opener, will be raring to make it count against his former franchise on what had been his home ground for several seasons.

Sunrisers Hyderabad likely XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Jaydev Unadkat.