'The 3rd ODI will be Suryakumar's last chance': Jaffer's hard-hitting WC verdict amid likely return of Iyer, Rahul

When Suryakumar Yadav was introduced to the ODI format two years back on the back of a stellar rise in T20I cricket, the same sparkling run of form and the formidability was expected with India beginning to look foward towards the 2023 World Cup. And following decent start, with two fifties in his first six innings, Suryakumar emerged as a probable back-up option to Shreyas Iyer for the No.4 spot in ODIs. Two years hence, with two months left to the start of the World Cup, India's project Suryakumar has more questions than answers. India's Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot from the bowling of West Indies' Jayden Seales during the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown(AP)

It has been 17 innings since Suryakumar last scored a fifty in the format, which was his second overall in 25 appearances. The last time a specialist India batter recorded such a run was Suresh Raina, between November 2010 and September 2011. Suryakumar has averaged only 13.43 during this period, scoring 215 runs with only one innings more than 25 and it also included a string of three back-to-back ducks earlier this year. The India batter did deny himself a fourth, but haven't had an impactful show yet in the ongoing West Indies series, where he managed scores of 19 and 24 only.

With World Cup audition nearing its end, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels that underfire Suryakumar will get his final opportunity in the thrid ODI against West Indies on Tuesday in Trindidad as he pointed out the rumoured return of KL Rahul and Iyer to the format for Asia Cup.

“He will probably get one more chance, in the third ODI. And that's probably it because KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will return and he will find it difficult to get into the side. But the way he bats, it takes high-risk options and he looks to hit boundaries which makes him lose his wicket. It is his nature to take riskier options and he needs to change that especially in this format,” Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo after India's six-wicket loss in the second ODI against West Indies.

Iyer and Rahul have both been out of action owing to injury. The former has been struggling to back injury since the start of this year which saw him miss the entire IPL 2023 season as well. Rahul, on the other hand, had suffered a hamstring injury during the later half of the IPL season, and both are presently in the NCA.

