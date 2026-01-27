‘Suryakumar Yadav didn’t even need luck’: Gavaskar breaks down India skipper’s timely revival ahead of T20 World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar was full of praise for Suryakumar Yadav after the Indian captain struck back-to-back half-centuries in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. The timely return to form could not have come at a better moment, with the T20 World Cup approaching fast. After a difficult phase that drew criticism, Suryakumar has rediscovered his fluency and confidence at the crease, providing India with a timely boost. His resurgence has eased concerns around the batting unit as India continue their dominant run in the format and build momentum ahead of their title defence. Suryakumar Yadav has returned to form in time. (PTI)

Surya, who struggled with form last year, has started the year on a dominant note. In the third T20I against New Zealand, he had blasted a 26-ball 57, his second fifty in as many matches after a 37-ball 82 at Raipur.

Gavaskar analysed Surya's return to form and said it was the knock in Raipur which boosted his confidence as he looked more settled on the pitch on Sunday in Gwalior.

“His knock the other day in Raipur gave him exactly the confidence he needed. He hasn’t been short of form; he’s been short of runs,” said Gavaskar on Star Sports.

Suryakumar had endured a long wait for a half-century, having gone 23 innings without reaching the mark since October 12, 2024, with just one score above 40 and another in the 30s during that stretch. The drought finally ended in Raipur, where he began cautiously before shifting gears after the powerplay. Once set, he tore into the New Zealand attack, turning a daunting 209-run chase into a comfortable finish for India.

Also Read - ICC may recall Bangladesh if Pakistan skip World Cup

“Suryakumar Yadav batting very well in the nets” Gavaskar offered insight into Suryakumar's turnaround, revealing that the signs of a comeback were visible away from the spotlight. He explained how strong net sessions hadn’t translated into match returns earlier, but felt the breakthrough innings was exactly what Surya needed to get his season back on track.

“He has been batting very well in the nets. He’s not struggling there, he’s hitting the ball cleanly and all around the ground. It just wasn’t working for him in matches. Sometimes, all it takes is a bit of luck to get going. This time, he didn’t even need luck. That innings was exactly what he needed,” said Gavaskar.